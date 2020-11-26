How to Welcome New Employees

You did it! Finally, you found the right candidate and they accepted your offer. And now, their first day is just around the corner.

It’s just the beginning, you need a great onboarding process to convince them that they’ve made the right decision.

In this article, you’ll find a few ideas to welcome new employees.

Before the First Day

Don’t wait until the first day to share important information. Here are some ideas that you can consider:

Send them a copy of the company handbook and create an agenda for their first day in advance. It will help them understand the company culture before joining.

Introduce a mentor or buddy in an email. A buddy is an experienced colleague who has volunteered to be the new hire’s buddy.

The First Day

The first day is REALLY important. A good first day can set the tone for an employee’s entire job experience.

New employees don’t expect their first day to be perfect, they just want to feel valued and welcomed.

Did you know? 1 in 25 new hires leaves a job after a bad first day. (Source)

Welcome new hires with a personalized welcome note and give company t-shirts, mugs, and other swags.

Make a company-wide announcement. Send out an email introducing new employees on their first day.

You can also ask new hires to send out an introduction message by answering some personal questions. It breaks the ice and forms a connection with other employees.

Give them a grand tour of the office (every corner of the office) and introduce them to everyone at the company- It’s the job of a buddy.

Take new hires to lunch. Lunch should always be a part of your onboarding process because it helps people feel more connected.

The First Week

The first week must include plenty of 1-on-1 interactions between new hires and key people that they need to know and are likely to interact with on a regular basis.

Make time each day to check in with new employees. Answer if they have any burning questions or doubts.

Tell them the company’s mission and connect their job to the mission. It makes them feel their job is important and they do quality work.

If new hires are doing a good job, let them know, and appreciate their efforts. Don’t keep them guessing.

