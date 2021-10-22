Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How To Weave Giving Back Into Your Company Culture

Gregg Jaclin on how to weave giving back into your company culture.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Weaving philanthropy into your company culture is not as difficult as it may seem. With the right attitude and a little bit of time, it can be easy to spread a culture of giving back at your company.

The idea may be intimidating at first. There are always obstacles in every person’s life that can get in the way of a good cause, whether they’re family issues, health concerns, or just not having enough time. But you should make it a top priority to help those around you and make your company a place where everyone can give back easily through one of the many programs available.

Why Bother?

Many of your employees, and the leaders too, might feel down or unmotivated because of some bad things happening in the world around them. By weaving giving back into your company culture, employees can feel like they are doing something to change and improve things in meaningful ways. Having an outlet for their empathy and frustration can help them become better at what they do, making them happier and more emotionally healthy.

What To Do

The first essential step to successfully weaving philanthropy into your company culture is to make it a priority for everyone involved. Don’t let it become another item on the list of things to do when you can fit it in. Make sure that giving back at your place of work is important enough that everyone knows how much it means to you and how much it means for the company as a whole.

The next step to weaving philanthropy into your company culture is to create a program that works well with what you already do. If the company is already involved with a charity or foundation, it’s easy to continue that relationship by expanding on it. If not, there are tons of charities out there who would love to have your help.

Start small and work your way up into more extensive projects. Start fundraising for smaller causes that others in the community might relate to, and then expand into more global problems when everyone has the hang of it.

Let your employees know how they can give back and keep them informed about changes or updates to your program. Stay transparent with who you’re helping so that everyone knows what progress is being made. When people are included in the cause, that’s when it becomes truly part of the company culture.

Every Little Bit Helps

You don’t have to build an entire structure for giving back immediately. Start by taking baby steps until it becomes part of your company’s culture. It doesn’t matter how small or big the giving back project is, so long as it positively impacts the community and makes employees feel better about what they are doing.

    Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

    Gregg Jaclin, Founder at JRB Consulting, LLC

    Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently owns and operates JRB Consulting, LLC., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

    Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

    As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

    What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

    Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what led him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP where he worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. into 2017. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2017, Gregg left the firm to open his own consulting business: JRB Consulting, LLC. where he current works.

     

    While not only dedicated to his work passions, Gregg’s other passion is his wonderful family. Gregg spends a lot of time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin. Throughout his years of being a dedicated father, Gregg Jaclin had supported his children in their school and even their sports. Going so far as to be a coach for many of their sports teams. Gregg is focused on making sure that while he is dedicated to his work that he maintains a quality work-life balance so that he can spend as much time with his wife and children as possible. When they get the chance, Gregg likes to take his family on numerous vacations to places like Canada, Israel, London, and even throughout the Caribbean. Vacationing has been said to have given Gregg’s family so many ways to connect with each other while also getting to experience and learn new things. 

    When they’re not globetrotting Gregg Jaclin loves to spend time in the great outdoors, riding bikes, camping, and exploring. With his family's love for sports and competition, they love to enjoy a game of basketball, baseball, or tennis if time allows for it. Gregg’s daughter Rachel is said to be quite the daredevil with her love for roller coasters and other various intimidating adrenaline experiences. 

    Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Benefits for Good

    by PeopleTech Partners
    patrick sweeney keynote speaker motivational and inspirational
    Community//

    Five ways a motivational speaker strengthens mental health

    by Patrick J. Sweeney II - The Fear Guru
    Community//

    One Year in: How to Keep Your Company Culture Strong During the Ongoing Pandemic

    by Angela Roberts
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.