How To Weave Giving Back Into Your Company Culture

Weaving philanthropy into your company culture is not as difficult as it may seem. With the right attitude and a little bit of time, it can be easy to spread a culture of giving back at your company.

The idea may be intimidating at first. There are always obstacles in every person’s life that can get in the way of a good cause, whether they’re family issues, health concerns, or just not having enough time. But you should make it a top priority to help those around you and make your company a place where everyone can give back easily through one of the many programs available.

Why Bother?

Many of your employees, and the leaders too, might feel down or unmotivated because of some bad things happening in the world around them. By weaving giving back into your company culture, employees can feel like they are doing something to change and improve things in meaningful ways. Having an outlet for their empathy and frustration can help them become better at what they do, making them happier and more emotionally healthy.

What To Do

The first essential step to successfully weaving philanthropy into your company culture is to make it a priority for everyone involved. Don’t let it become another item on the list of things to do when you can fit it in. Make sure that giving back at your place of work is important enough that everyone knows how much it means to you and how much it means for the company as a whole.

The next step to weaving philanthropy into your company culture is to create a program that works well with what you already do. If the company is already involved with a charity or foundation, it’s easy to continue that relationship by expanding on it. If not, there are tons of charities out there who would love to have your help.

Start small and work your way up into more extensive projects. Start fundraising for smaller causes that others in the community might relate to, and then expand into more global problems when everyone has the hang of it.

Let your employees know how they can give back and keep them informed about changes or updates to your program. Stay transparent with who you’re helping so that everyone knows what progress is being made. When people are included in the cause, that’s when it becomes truly part of the company culture.

Every Little Bit Helps

You don’t have to build an entire structure for giving back immediately. Start by taking baby steps until it becomes part of your company’s culture. It doesn’t matter how small or big the giving back project is, so long as it positively impacts the community and makes employees feel better about what they are doing.