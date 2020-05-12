Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to watch a rainbow ignite a dream for the future

Stop as the magic of the universe evolves... then evaporates

By


The day was filled with Zoom meetings, conference calls, and online chats that were exhausting.  I never thought I would admit it but I longed for the distraction of a drop-in, stop by, or even the interruption of an unexpected phone call.  I am finding the pace of work, is more intense, faster, and more focused without the physical office.  While I am more relaxed, I find that I have more bandwidth for throughput as the quality of time I have to dedicate to my work is greater than when combined with the commute.

I really can’t remember the last time I stopped long enough to see a rainbow.  I was sitting in my remote home office and looked up just for a moment.  I had been going non-stop from meeting to meeting, conference call to conference call.  It was as if the universe was saying – enough.  I stopped.  I acknowledged the gift from the sky that hovered over the land and sea.  I smiled.  I could see New York City from my balcony… and the rainbow arms reached out high and wide toward the big apple…. it was if mother nature was whispering, “it almost done”.  The rainbow metaphorically gives us hope that the COV19 storm is abating and humanity will transition to a new beginning and a future where we will make time for a new kind of work.  

So what will the fires of post-COV19 bring to the workplace?  I dream of a hybrid existence of remote and office space where commuting can be minimized yet group thinking accelerated in physical spaces.  I miss the loud noises of students crashing, complaining, talking, walking, and just being students.  I miss the cafeteria. I miss the traffic on the congested streets.  But I am not missing normal… normal was too busy. It is almost surreal that life was too busy to savor a rainbow. I am looking forward to a newly transformed world, one that has processed the lessons of a worldwide pandemic and is wiser.

As life slows down globally,  I hope for a work-life balance where cultures can mingle as diverse as the rainbow itself to solve complex problems now and in the future for generations to come.  

In Bangladesh village

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.d., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacquki Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

