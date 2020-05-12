How to watch a rainbow ignite a dream for the future



The day was filled with Zoom meetings, conference calls, and online chats that were exhausting. I never thought I would admit it but I longed for the distraction of a drop-in, stop by, or even the interruption of an unexpected phone call. I am finding the pace of work, is more intense, faster, and more focused without the physical office. While I am more relaxed, I find that I have more bandwidth for throughput as the quality of time I have to dedicate to my work is greater than when combined with the commute.

I really can’t remember the last time I stopped long enough to see a rainbow. I was sitting in my remote home office and looked up just for a moment. I had been going non-stop from meeting to meeting, conference call to conference call. It was as if the universe was saying – enough. I stopped. I acknowledged the gift from the sky that hovered over the land and sea. I smiled. I could see New York City from my balcony… and the rainbow arms reached out high and wide toward the big apple…. it was if mother nature was whispering, “it almost done”. The rainbow metaphorically gives us hope that the COV19 storm is abating and humanity will transition to a new beginning and a future where we will make time for a new kind of work.

So what will the fires of post-COV19 bring to the workplace? I dream of a hybrid existence of remote and office space where commuting can be minimized yet group thinking accelerated in physical spaces. I miss the loud noises of students crashing, complaining, talking, walking, and just being students. I miss the cafeteria. I miss the traffic on the congested streets. But I am not missing normal… normal was too busy. It is almost surreal that life was too busy to savor a rainbow. I am looking forward to a newly transformed world, one that has processed the lessons of a worldwide pandemic and is wiser.