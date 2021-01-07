Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Volunteer

How to Volunteer

It’s no secret that 2020 has been a tough year on just about everyone. Rather than focus on the negative, it’s time to jump in and help out in 2021. The pandemic has proven to many to be grateful for what they have in their life. Many people are continuing to struggle. Anyone willing and able should do all they can to volunteer to help those in need. The following are just five ways to get involved and volunteer to go into the new year.

Volunteer Outdoors

With the number of Coronavirus cases going up, many people turn to travel as a relief. People can visit parks and other tourist sites around the country. While it may go unnoticed, there are negative impacts from all of this travel. Beaches, national forests, and other parks and recreational areas are becoming polluted quickly. Take the time to volunteer and help to protect mother nature as much as possible. There are many conservation projects for people to help save animals and assist in planting more trees around communities.

Travel Overseas to Teach English

With so much time on everyone’s hands throughout this quarantine, it’s given people plenty of time to focus on areas they are passionate about. When someone is passionate about something, they are far more likely to deliver their best work. The start of a new year is the perfect opportunity to get involved with a charity or cause you to have a true passion for. Many university students are looking into helping people abroad. Once travel restrictions have ended, many are planning to travel overseas to help teach English to students. Taking this opportunity makes a difference in the lives of the students, helping them understand, read, and write in English.

Community Development Projects and Other Volunteer Activities

Now more than ever is the time to volunteer and get involved with a healthcare programme to promote healthier living. There are so many people all around the world who lack access to much needed medical facilities. There are many options to join community development projects and help put a roof over someone’s head.

    The Dream Ball, Benefiting Big Change

    The Dream Ball is a UK based charity conceived by Annesley Abercorn, and benefits Big Change.

    Big Change was founded by a group of friends including HRH Princess Beatrice and Holly and Sam Branson. This organisation aids underprivileged youth by tackling the root causes of their problems and providing the building blocks for long-term success, whether by matching them with mentors that help solidify their developing social skills, providing access to opportunities that enable them to step outside of their comfort zones and grow, or supporting them whilst they navigate real-life situations and changes.

    Since its Inaugural Ball in 2016, the Dream Ball has raised approximately £70,000 and the organising committee is thrilled to enter its fourth year and continue to make an impact on individuals who need it the most.

