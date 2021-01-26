Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Volunteer While Social Distancing | Peter Palivos, Attorney

Maintaining social distance doesn’t have to mean an end to community involvement. While in-person gatherings do pose a threat, it’s still possible to continue volunteering without risking COVID-19 transmission. Crisis Lines Crisis lines are an online mental health service for people experiencing mental health crises. Volunteers choose when to be available to answer texts from people in […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Maintaining social distance doesn’t have to mean an end to community involvement. While in-person gatherings do pose a threat, it’s still possible to continue volunteering without risking COVID-19 transmission.

Crisis Lines

Crisis lines are an online mental health service for people experiencing mental health crises. Volunteers choose when to be available to answer texts from people in need. Crisis services need volunteers with counseling experience, but they’ll also provide training for compassionate, responsive people with good communication skills.

Online Translation

Fluency in multiple languages is an asset that many nonprofits look for in a volunteer. Translators Without Borders is a versatile online service that currently needs translations of medical documents, crisis responses, and other texts that help non-English speakers. For the more academically inclined, the Smithsonian Institute has a high volume of historical texts awaiting translation.

Tutoring

Sites like Upchieve set up students with volunteer tutors. Tutors make their own schedules and assist students in a variety of subjects. No teaching experience is necessary; volunteers need only have some academic knowledge and willingness to share it.

Donations

Donating to charities that need financial assistance is a fantastic way to contribute to community welfare from home. It’s up to the individual to decide which causes are most important, and how much money to give. Food, clothing and hygiene products are in high demand amid the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. Most cities have at least one food pantry that accepts these items and distributes them to low-income and homeless community members.

More Remote Ways to Help

Wellness check calls help isolated people feel connected and safe. There are also quite a few letter writing services that send cards with caring messages. The AARP distributes handmade arts and crafts to seniors who live alone.

Self-Guided Volunteerism

Finally, transitioning to socially distant volunteer work means many are practicing mutual aid in their own neighborhoods. This could mean an outdoor litter pickup in the mornings or a no-contact grocery drop-off for an elderly neighbor. When neighbors communicate individual needs with one another, volunteer opportunities naturally arise for those who are service-inclined.

This article was originally published at https://peterpalivos.net/

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    As a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist, Peter Palivosfound great success in the real estate industry. Peter had quite a fulfilling law career and began working for Rittenberg, Krichiver and Buffen Ltd. as an Associate, Partner for for three years. He then established his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. For over 20 years, Peter Palivos effectively managed his firm, before transitioning into real estate. Today, Peter Palivos works as a real estate developer both nationally and internationally.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Farknot Architect/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The Coronavirus and the Rise of the Virtual Volunteer

    by Sarah Hamilton
    Community//

    Why Supporting and Prioritizing Employee Mental Health Is So Important Right Now

    by Maggie Hureau
    Community//

    A Reference Guide: 20 Top Volunteer Websites to Help You with Your Search

    by Cynthia Meyer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.