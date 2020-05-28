How to utilize your strengths

Being happy in the workplace equates to being productive in the workplace. How does one become truly happy and successful? You must identify what your strong traits are and then utilize them to the advantage of the company.

So, how do you determine what your strengths are? Many people can name one or two of their strengths. If you can pinpoint at least 3 strengths, you will be well on your way to finding your happy place while benefitting your employer.

If you are finding it challenging to identify three strengths, below is a simple checklist to get you started:

___ Good decision-making skills; decisive

___ High moral standards

___ Good communicator (good written and/or verbal skills)/articulate

___ Proactive; go-getter

___ Organized /good time management

___ Persistent

___ Critical problem solver

___ Self-disciplined/independent worker

___ Strong work ethic/produces high quality work/goes above and beyond what is asked

___ Energetic

___ Good at analyzing data

___ Flexible; willing to learn new skills

___ Dependable and reliable

___ Persuasive

___ Works well with others; team player

___ Competent

___ Happy

___ Creative; imaginative

___ Leader

___ Observant

___ Patient

___ Persistent

___ Sympathetic

___ Resourceful

___ Open-minded

Now, ask your supervisor to identify three strengths they see in you and see if they match. If your employer sees several different strengths in you than you see in yourself, it may be time to re-evaluate. Maybe you just haven’t had the opportunity to display those strengths to your employer yet. Maybe they see more in you than you see in yourself. Different perspectives see different things.

Your next step would be to choose 2-3 strengths that work best in the environment you are currently in and develop them further. As you grow in these strengths, you will become a more productive asset to the company.