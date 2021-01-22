How to Use Your Fears as Fuel to Create Positive Change

Often times, fear stops us dead in our tracks when we’re trying to make positive changes in our lives. The voices in our heads repeat over and over….What if I fail? What if I’m not good enough? What will other people think?

Here’s the thing…change is always possible. In fact, it’s inevitable. Therefore, it’s up to us to make the changes that are in our best interest rather than allowing change to “happen” and not necessarily be the change we are seeking.

Here’s how to turn your What if’s around….

Write down the answers to the following questions:

What if you succeed? How will your life improve?

Define how you ARE good enough, capable, smart enough? Having a hard time answering that question? Let me help you out with this one.

YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH, CAPABLE AND SMART…and here’s how to remind yourself…

Think of a time you accomplished something big! Something you thought you could never achieve but you did!

What were the qualities, strengths, talents and resources (support) you needed to be successful at that time?

How can you use those same strengths, qualities, etc. to achieve what you truly desire?

And as for “What will others think?” Just wait until they see you accomplishing your goals! Others will be asking how you pushed through the fear to create a better life for yourself!

That’s true beauty, my friends. Living life according to your heart’s desires!

Now go get ’em! How are you going to use your fears as fuel to make positive changes in your life?

I’d love to know! By sharing below you will inspire others to take action for positive change.