How to Use Your Fears as Fuel to Create Positive Change

Often times, fear stops us dead in our tracks when we’re trying to make positive changes in our lives. The voices in our heads repeat over and over….What if I fail? What if I’m not good enough? What will other people think?

Here’s the thing…change is always possible. In fact, it’s inevitable. Therefore, it’s up to us to make the changes that are in our best interest rather than allowing change to “happen” and not necessarily be the change we are seeking.

Here’s how to turn your What if’s around….

Write down the answers to the following questions:

What if you succeed? How will your life improve?

Define how you ARE good enough, capable, smart enough? Having a hard time answering that question? Let me help you out with this one.

YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH, CAPABLE AND SMART…and here’s how to remind yourself…

Think of a time you accomplished something big! Something you thought you could never achieve but you did!

What were the qualities, strengths, talents and resources (support) you needed to be successful at that time?

How can you use those same strengths, qualities, etc. to achieve what you truly desire?

And as for “What will others think?” Just wait until they see you accomplishing your goals! Others will be asking how you pushed through the fear to create a better life for yourself!

That’s true beauty, my friends. Living life according to your heart’s desires!

Now go get ’em! How are you going to use your fears as fuel to make positive changes in your life?

I’d love to know! By sharing below you will inspire others to take action for positive change.

MichellePhillips, Transformation Coach, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Beauty Expert

Michelle Phillips, Beauty, Love & Transformation Coach, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Bestselling Author, guides and empowers women to redefine beauty so they can create and live their lives on their own terms and by their own standards of success and fulfillment. Her inspiring and dynamic teachings combined with her powerful tools for self-transformation lead women to radical inner and outer transformation that not only makes them Look amazing but motivates them to BE amazing!

With an impressive 20+ year career in the beauty industry as a beauty expert and one of the most influential makeup artists in the entertainment industry, Michelle came face to face with extraordinarily beautiful women who seemed to "have it all" but often said they never felt "good enough" despite the fame and fortune they experienced. Michelle began unknowingly coaching these women to embody their true beauty. She became disillusioned with the world of “beauty,” and saw this same struggle in the hearts of women everywhere.  Women’s quests for perfection were leading to feelings of inadequacy they were trying to cover up with external ﬁxes like new haircuts, makeovers and fashions, and when that didn’t ﬁll the void, many turned to plastic surgery, dangerous diets, anti-depressants and sleeping pills.

"No matter how amazing a woman looks on the outside, if she doesn't feel good about herself on the inside, she'll never see her true beauty."

Facing her own life crisis that began with leaving an abusive marriage to losing her job and applying for food stamps to put food on the table for her and her three children, Michelle realized that she, too, was just like those women in her makeup chair - she never felt "good enough" and was growing tired of the expectation to always "look" and "be" perfect. Michelle vowed to find the way and take the steps that would lead her to the life and love she desired and knew was possible. This commitment set Michelle on a path that ultimately led to her unfolding a powerful process that she would later share with women all over the world.

Today, Michelle shares her powerful process on the stage, in her courses and membership site, on TV and radio, and through her bestselling book, The Beauty Blueprint: 8 Steps to Building the Life and Look of Your Dreams (Hay House) She has worked with some of the most powerful and talented celebrities in the world of entertainment, sports, and politics such as Katie Couric, Paula Zahn, Colbie Caillat, Derek Jeter, Condoleezza Rice, Sigourney Weaver, and Clint Eastwood. Michelle has also been featured on HGTV, NBC, CBS, HSN, TLC, QVC, Daytime, SiriusXM, and Hay House Radio. Michelle shares her empowering message on speaking tours including "The Power of Women" with Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, The View's Joy Behar, and actress/entrepreneur Suzanne Somers as well as The Hay House "I Can Do It Tour" with inspirational icons Wayne Dyer Louise Hay.

 

