How to Use the Law of Attraction to your Benefit

It’s all in your focus…

The Law of Attraction is something that affects each of us every day. Basically, it states that like attracts like and that the things we focus on most with emotion, we will get more of. Once you know this, you can use the law of attraction to your benefit intentionally rather than accidentally using it to your detriment.

It’s all in your focus. By paying attention to your thoughts and feelings (acknowledging the negative ones and allowing them to flow through you, but intentionally thinking about things that bring you joy), you can attract more positive thoughts, events, and feelings into your life and build on those to attract even more and change your body, happiness level, and life!

Lest you think that this is new age woo-woo, let me note that even the Bible tells us to meditate on what is good: “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.” Philippians 4:8. While we can certainly have disagreements about what the Bible defines as good or praiseworthy, it’s still evident that even back in biblical times, thinking about good and admirable things was encouraged.

Here’s a lesson I learned about focus and using the Law of Attraction to my benefit.

I was in a plane on my way to Hawaii a few years ago, part business trip, part second honeymoon. 😍 It was a long day, and this was my second six hour flight of the trip. We finally got in the air after an hour long delay.

As I was looking out the window of the plane, I noticed finger prints on my window. 🙄 I couldn’t get my focus off of them. Every time I glanced out the window, all I noticed were grubby fingerprints. I was obsessed with them! I used a tissue to try to wipe them off, and then I noticed a scratch on the outside of the window. My eyes went right to it as well, every time I glanced out the window. I was annoyed that both were interfering with my view. The flaws on the window were really all I could see. And the more I focused on them, the more flaws I noticed.

It took me a while to realize how silly I was being. Here I was traveling over gorgeous scenery: mountains, deserts, a checkerboard of farmland, and I was focused on the three fingerprints and the scratch. 🤦‍♀️ And because of that misplaced focus, I was missing out on a bunch of amazing sights.

Then a realization kind of smacked me upside the head: focus on the beauty, on the good and not the flaws! I was noticing the flaws because that’s what I was looking for. It wasn’t enough that I first noticed the fingerprints… I had to seek out the scratch as well… and let both of them drive me crazy and occupy all my attention.

It also made me pause and think about how often we do this with our kids, partner, or ourselves! We get so focused on a single flaw. . . one binge, a fight, bad behavior, or a traumatic event from our past….that we can miss out on beautiful memories. . . we can’t see the beauty because we’re only focusing on the flaws.

Do you look in the mirror and focus on your flaws? The weight you’ve gained, the wrinkles, your nose. . . OR. . . do you notice your smile? The way your eyes twinkle? Do you compliment yourself on how far you’ve come, or does your inner critic run the show?

The things we focus on expand (meaning we notice them more and attract more of them) while the things we don’t focus on just drift into the background. On the plane, while I was busy getting my panties tied in a knot over the grubby fingerprints, I nearly missed out on the gorgeous landscape below. I needed to switch my focus to notice the beauty.

Here’s another example of how this has worked for me. Bluebirds make me happy. Every time I see one (the little indigo buntings that are shockingly blue), I smile. I’ve always seen that as a sign form God that things are going to be all right. Even typing this, my mood has shifted and I’m smiling. And when I feel good about one thing, I tend to feel good about other things, AND I tend to attract more good things.

The principle is the same for everyone. When we focus on our weight, bad behavior, fear, panic, and so on, we will notice more; our kids and those around us will also pick up on our expectations, and they will make sure that they fulfill those expectations – negative or positive. The Law of Attraction doesn’t discriminate between the negative and positive; it just gives us more of what we’re thinking and feeling about. So focus on the bluebirds in your life! What makes you smile? Take a moment and focus on that! Catch yourself doing something well! When you focus on the positive elements of life, they will grow! This is how to use the Law of Attraction to your benefit. Done consistently, this is a habit that has the potential to totally change your body, happiness, and your life,

Don’t let the grubby fingerprints block your view of the beautiful moments in life! Look for bluebirds, and you’ll gaze past the flaws!

