How To Use The Different Kinds Of Motivation To Your Advantage!

Self-motivation lies within

Motivation makes the world go around, not love. This is the thing that drives people to do the things that they do, say the things that they say and create the things that they make. It is even partly responsible for the choices that we make in our jobs, in our courses in college and even in our partners in life.

Motivation is what drives people, and it serves as the lifeblood of people, the one that propels them to go on and on, never mind the hunger or the tiredness. Not all people however are motivated the same way. In fact, there are people who want to have different things for different reasons. It is unfortunate that people do not realize this. Otherwise, it will be very easy to deal with people and well to manipulate them in a way.

Here are some of the different motivations that people subscribe to. Read on and you might find one that will help you deal with people close to you. It might even help you deal with your own self.

1. Achievement

This people are those that wants to work, work and work. They don’t need to be given money, rewards or anything of the sort to work. They work for the sake of the work and not for anything else. When you are looking for people, this is the kind of employees that you might want to consider. These people are dedicated and often, they are the ones who are persistent and have a high energy level. They also want to be given responsibilities and when they have achieved something, they will get right on to doing the next one without even resting.

2. Affiliation

You might wonder what others are thinking why they just give up their careers for love. You see women who dedicate their lives to serve their husbands and you cringe at the choices that they have made. But this is because your motivation is not the same as theirs. What motivates these people is their need for affiliation. These people need love in their lives. This is the only thing that they aim for. It’s not important for them to have a career or to achieve something in life, they just want to have people love them and have a support system.

3. Security

These people care for the future. They are already thinking of their future in old age even if they are still in their 20s. Often these are the people who are into material possessions because they feel that having money will secure their future for them. Besides money, these people also want to have properties and all kinds of assets. Having a steady job is also important to them. Change is not something that these people can abide.

4. Nurturance

These people are the natural mothers of the world. They have the constant need to mother people or to care for someone. Often, people go to them when they want to be comforted or just to have someone to listen to them. They are nurturing and motherly in their attitudes towards people and would be great teachers, counsellors and mothers.

There are different types of motivation, and each person has a different set. This is what sets people apart and what makes the world so much more interesting and alive.