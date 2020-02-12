How to Use Style to Reach Your Fullest Human Potential

This morning I had a follow up appointment with a client I’ve been working with for the last few months. Her service was complete and I was checking in to see how she’d been adopting to the changes we’d made to her image. As a Personal Stylist, I work with clients to help discover who they want to show up as in the world and how that materializes through the wardrobe they choose to wear everyday. Ensuring the outcome feels authentic and sustainable is the most important step in the process.

She came out of her front door to meet me wearing some of the clothing she’d purchased during our time together. What was immediately obvious was the smile on her face and the confidence in the way she carried herself. I’d been with this woman on countless occasions throughout the months prior, but never once had I seen this side of her.

There was a shift in her demeanor almost impossible to put into words, but so apparent that she couldn’t help herself from mentioning it. She spoke about the change she felt in her state of being, how she’d always known this person was still inside of her but had gotten lost along the turbulent path of child rearing and professional development. Her story was one I’d heard from countless clients before: the demands of everyday life taking priority over a sense of self.

We sat in her kitchen for coffee and she shared a major change she’d decided to take in her career; quitting a job that was safe and familiar to move into a field she was passionate about. When I asked what pushed her into taking this step, she talked about committing to who she really wanted to be at all costs and what that looked like in the bigger picture of her life. An exercise we’d been working on for months.

When we started her project she told me she was only somewhat of a fashion enthusiast, not overly interested in clothing outside of it’s practical purpose. When we finished, it was apparent that her love of style transcended aesthetics into a deep understanding of it’s connection to her sense of identity. It was only when she drew her attention to external changes was she then able to experience the internal shift in her mindset.

Our Hierarchy of Needs

If you happen to be a Psych 101 savant, you’ll recall Maslow’s theory on the hierarchy of needs – the very popular framework for assessing human behavioral motivation. Arranged in a 5-tier pyramid, he argued that baseline physiological needs are necessary for survival and the most essential, yet primitive, of all human needs. They are followed subsequently by safety, love and belonging, esteem and self-actualization, where lower needs must be reasonably satisfied in order to move higher up the pyramid.

While all humans are capable of reaching the top of the hierarchy, many fail to do so when life disrupts the progression. Unemployment, divorce, bankruptcy and other stressors often cause a person to fluctuate between mid-section needs, never quite able to make it to the highest point: self-fulfillment.

Just as my client had so honestly acknowledged, the challenges of everyday life often take precedent over achieving our fullest potential because they call on our basic survival instincts and require immediate attention. We only have so much bandwidth to focus our attention on after all, so something has to give.

What is Self-Actualization?

Self-actualization can often be seen as identity refreshment, and is the need to connect one’s self with who we are in order to achieve our greater purpose. Often going unrecognized, this highest level need is achieved when we can identify with our deepest rooted desires and live to our truest human potential.

When Style and Psychology Intersect

Frequently discarded as materialistic and superficial, style plays a huge role in getting to the top of Maslow’s pyramid when used as a tool to create congruencies between our inner and outer being.

In today’s hectic world with the demands of a busy home and work life, it’s easy to be pulled in so many directions that we start to lose sight of ourselves. Priorities are placed on bottom of the pyramid needs such as feeding our children, providing food and shelter for our family, earning a necessary income, and just trying to keep our head on straight while time seems to escape us. Our personal identity, and certainly our desire to search our soul to find our truest self, not only gets left to the wayside but often lost altogether.

Working to Reach Our Human Potential

The very beautiful thing about personal style is that we can use it as a vehicle to share our truest identity with those around us and feel that we are seen and understood. It’s not the high-price designer items, latest trends or even meticulously planned ensembles that matter in and of themselves, but rather the impact our wardrobe can have on the image we project when it matches our internal state.

Clothing we feel good in, that represents our uniqueness, brings with it an unstoppable power and magnificent force of confidence. It allows us to operate personally and professionally on a higher level and gives us a trust within ourselves to take chances and make bold moves. This association to fashion and style transcends the idea of clothing as just something we put on to function in the world, but rather one tool in our kit to help become the best version of ourselves possible.

That beautiful client who smiled on her door step as she prepared herself for another busy day, subconsciously associated with Maslow’s teachings, and found a way to begin reaching for the top of her pyramid. Change can happen in the blink of an eye and it almost always comes from an internal shift. When we start to look at ourselves differently, feel a sense of empowerment and believe that we are capable, there’s almost nothing that can stop us from achieving our goals.