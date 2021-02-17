How to Use Self Care to Make You Feel Amazing

We all need a treat now and then.

Sometimes life gets you down and you need a quick pick-me-up.

Or, it can be quite the opposite. Small treats are amazingly useful rewards to help motivate you to do something you know you should.

I LOVE treats for both reasons. But, over time, my love for “treating myself” led to a not-so-small chocolate addiction. Which, as a result, became a bad habit. One that made me feel unhappy, sluggish, and guilty.

Thus began my quest to find healthier “treats.” I began exploring more self-care ideas that made me feel indulgent. Luxurious even. Without the blood sugar spike.

So, here are 10 small ways to treat yourself the way you should be treated! Find what’s right for you, and use different ones for different reasons.

1. Give Yourself a Night Off

First, the BEST way to treat yourself is to take time for your mental health. Enjoy whatever it is you want to do for an evening with no guilt.

This is free and it’s what most of us need to do more of – to allow ourselves to relax and enjoy life.

2. Get a Massage

This can be at a professional place, or a shoulder massage from someone who lives with you. Either way, enjoy a little touch therapy.

3. Explore Nature

Take a 30 minute walk by trees just to meander and think. Let your body unwind and become grounded in the greatest workings of life.

4. Have Fun With Friends

Or family. Or a date night. It doesn’t matter what you do as long as you’re connecting with someone you love.

5. Take a Bath

Or a hot shower. Sit in the soothing water for a time and just enjoy being still. For an added bonus, add a sweet smelling new soup that makes you feel luxurious.

6. Listen to Your Favorite Music

Put the music up loud and dance. Then, belt out those tunes. Let yourself go for a time.

7. Look at a Beautiful Piece of Art

This could be a photograph. Or a painting. Or watching Hamilton for the five thousandth time. Sometimes, what our soul needs most is to be touched by pure inspiration and mastery.

8. Get a Pedicure or Manicure

Or give yourself a diy one at home. Everyone loves to feel pretty occasionally, so give that gift to yourself.

If you don’t get into that kind of thing, what else could you do to feel good in your skin? Perhaps a new piece of clothing or shade of chapstick would do the trick.

9. Laugh

Take an hour or a night to seek out laughter. Watch your favorite funny show. Look at hilarious jokes. Or tickle your kids. Enjoy a good chuckle and you’ll do wonders for your mood and energy.

10. Buy Flowers

This healthy way to treat yourself lasts for days and brightens up any space in your home. Plus, it adds beauty and inspiration to your life. Who doesn’t want more of that?

In Conclusion

There you have it! Ten ways to treat yourself, boost your mood, and reward your efforts when you’re making progress on a goal.

I hope you love these self-care activities as much as I do. What I’ve found is that the more I use these healthier treats, the less I crave chocolate and things that aren’t as good for me.

The truth is, the better you take care of yourself, the less of a pull these things have! Or put another way…