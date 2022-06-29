How To Use Resentment As Information In Your Relationship

Resentment, like trauma, can occur both as a result of something being done to us- as well as not getting enough of something we need in relationships. Resentment is a multi-layered experience involving anger, disappointment and bitterness. It’s a feeling often resulting from a need repeatedly being unmet or denied, and a relational experience lacking resolution.

Resentment likes to linger underneath the surface, eroding the foundations of the relationship away the longer it goes unspoken- and it’s been known to grow quietly in the dark. At times it can feel like recycled anger- cyclic in some ways as a previous experience feels re-injured because it’s not receiving the proper acknowledgement it deserves. This can happen for many reasons.

I often talk with patients about resentment as valuable information around one of the following three things happening:

Uncommunicated, unrealistic or unmet expectations A perceived imbalance or unfairness in the relationship that lacks resolution Behaviors that keep us abandoning our boundaries: People pleasing behaviors, codependency patterns, conflict avoidance, or saying ‘yes’ resentfully instead of authentically.

Sometimes we may even carry the feeling with us long after a relationship or experience has ended. Holding on to resentment may give us a perceived control over a situation that may have lacked control in the moment for us, perhaps like we are now punishing them in some ways.

In reality, holding on to resentment keeps us in a pattern of feeling controlled by our anger, disempowered and sometimes trapped in past experiences.

So, how do we speak to our resentment? What do we do with it? How can we prevent it from growing once we do feel the signs of resentment popping up in our relationship? Catch a few things to consider below.

How to work on releasing patterns of resentment: