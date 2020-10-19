How to Use Mindfulness for Motivation & Self-Development

This strange world that we inhabit is constantly becoming more distracting. With that comes the struggle of being mindful in this fast-paced environment. We tend to forget about the little things and become less aware of essential attention that our minds and bodies crave.

After all, with never ending tasks of ranging importance, we can lose focus what is really important to ourselves and our goals.

If you (yes YOU) have found your way to this article, it means that you are searching for better methods to improve yourself in this stressful world.

What does Mindfulness Improve?

Acute mindfulness affects all facets of motivation and self-improvement.

From mental clarity through physical health, increased mindfulness in standard day to day activities will yield massive benefits. If you feel stuck or stagnated, you might just be focusing too much on the mundane emotions this stressful world may broadcast.

For some folks this comes naturally, but for others (like me), it may take a bit more concentration to eliminate these distracting factors.

Being mindful doesn’t just help with your own ambitions, but how you interact with others as well. It helps weed out unnecessary engagements to focus on what truly deserves your attention.

Ditch the Screens.

Phones, tablets, and laptops can be corrosive to an improving soul.

Obviously, I can’t deny the essential aspects of our digital devices. Hell, I’m typing this out on my laptop. But for some folks they can be a slippery slope. Getting caught up in the digital jungle to the point of walking right off the ledge of reality is too easy.

“Wherever you are, be there totally.” Eckhart Tolle

Recently I was talking about how electronics can impede living in the now. I talked about how checking feeds and updates can distract you from catching small beautiful moments of everyday life. The small things in life can be the most important, and today they often occur unnoticed. These micro moments may seem mundane but will add up quick.

In this aspect, I’m talking about physical mindfulness.

Simply being aware of your surroundings and observing the spectacular tiny gears that make the earth move round.

Master your Emotions.

This one is personal for me…

I tend to have a bit of a temper, and it’s only ever backtracked me.

It’s easy to become angry and frustrated, but that’s when the lanes of your life become skewed and blurry. Taking on tasks when your emotions aren’t in check is a lot like riding a bike when drunk: you get lost, it takes forever to get there, and you usually hurt yourself.

Out of all the advice I can give, this is probably the hardest to execute. But one of the most effective methods with controlling your emotions is practicing mindfulness. You need to be aware of how it effects the elements around you, and that includes friends and partners.

This is where communication plays a sturdy hand.

Don’t worry, I’m not going to start rattling off relationship advice. I’m just here to say that simple communication with friends and loved ones can reduce the more radicle emotions. Be mindful of how others are perceiving you, rather than how you believe they should feel.

Listen to your Body.

As I mentioned in the intro, the life we live is faster paced than ever.

We have developed a culture in which “rest is for the weak”, and that’s complete nonsense. Giving your noggin time to rest and catch up with itself is just as important as the hustle. In reality its part of the hustle.

Being mindful isn’t only about physical awareness, it’s about listening to your body when you start burning out. Cut yourself some slack and let your that melon of yours catch up with itself.

I don’t want to throw that “you’re only human” crap at you, but unfortunately, it’s true.

Blowing too much air onto a flame will extinguish it but giving it just enough in moderation will provide a raging fire.

Set Daily Goals.

If you know me, almost every solution I have to self-improvement issues involves creating some kind of daily chore list. I thoroughly believe it helps in so many facets of healthy living.

In this case, creating a task list will make you more mindful to what you’re actually accomplishing. It’s not uncommon to constantly think you aren’t doing enough throughout the day, and a task list may not 100% relieve that itch. But it will help you moderate your goals and become more mindful towards your accomplishments.

Be Mindful of your Breathing.

This isn’t a metaphor or some kind of tricky word play. When I say be mindful of your breathing, I mean it.

A few years ago, a friend had told me that he realized he would sometimes subconsciously hold his breath. I thought it was a little strange…until I realized I was doing the same thing.

“Be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.” Mother Theresa

When we are stressed, our brains like to do all sorts of wacky things, and holding your breath is among them. Scientifically, I have no idea why we do this. But I do know that restricted oxygen flow will impede cognitive thinking and elevate your stress levels.

Mind your breathing, it can make all the difference.

“Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor.” Thích Nhất Hạnh

All in all, it’s easy to take life a bit too seriously. Being mindful of the essential verses the distracting will not only improve your productivity, but overall life and wellbeing.