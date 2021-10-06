How to Use Mandala Art Therapy as a Meditation Technique

Just like our computers, our minds are filled with odds and ends of memories from our life. The human mind is a networking system of our body that is yet to be unearthed to its maximum potential. Our brains are wired to remember our history, and while it is a blessing, it also comes with its disadvantages. Hence, to relieve our bodies from accumulated stress, meditation was long introduced as a spiritual and emotional well-being method.

Meditation has been believed to give our minds and bodies a sense of calmness, peace, and balance. It helps us carry ourselves and our thoughts more calmly than we would without meditation. Similarly, mandala art therapy has become a widespread form of meditation amongst adults and kids. It works as a relaxing exercise that swifts the mind away from worries and other dwelling information.

Who knew a simple act of coloring could be so beneficial in alleviating distress and anxiety that it could become a meditation technique.

Mandalas as an Art Therapy

Significant studies have revealed that the geometric circles known as mandalas in Sanskrit provide immense benefits over different types of drawings for meditation. We see circles in different places such as in halos, religious symbols, and even architecture worldwide. Mandalas have been used in holy scriptures such as in Christianity, Taoism, Hinduism, and Buddhism. They have not only provided benefits to those seeking to find relief from anxiety and depression but have even allowed individuals to evolve their professional identities.

Mandalas or circles are actual drawings/paintings. They can also be temporary creations such as sand mandalas or clay mandalas often used in Indian ceremonies. The main shape of the circle is filled with different geometric shapes and symbols, which are then repeated multiple times utilizing bold coloring schemes.

It is essential to create mandalas from scratch, including their boundaries and filling them with different shapes. Mandalas are so therapeutic that they became a meditation technique because they allow the sole focus of the mind. They center the mind and the body on their creation. For every individual, every shape they include in the mandala represents their inner self.

Why is Mandala Therapy Beneficial?

Mandala meditation has proven to reduce pain and blood pressure while also helping to combat stress. In addition, it improves the immune system of our body and revives the release of the sleep hormone “melatonin.” Melatonin is additionally responsible for slowing the process of aging.

Additionally, it is stipulated that mandala drawing can rule out the downbeat sentiments and convert them to healthy forms. It improves the subjective well-being of the individuals meditating through mandala art therapy. It also revealed that individuals who collaboratively meditated had more positive psychological responses than those who meditated individually. Another study showed that chronic widespread musculoskeletal pain could be reduced through mandala drawing.

How do you Work on Mandalas?

Mandala art therapy has now introduced the world to mandala coloring books available for everyone to use. You can start working on mandalas by coloring through pencils, crayons, paints, or even pastels. It is your choice whether you want to use one to two colors or multiple colors. People have been experiencing a significant sense of calmness and well-being once they start meditating through mandalas. They are additionally providing emotional nourishment by directing all the negative energy out of the system.

Individuals must remember to keep themselves away from any distractions when coloring mandalas. It is also essential to focus on benefitting from the geometric circle and not mainly on which colors to choose and the overall color coordination.

Who Can Benefit From Mandala Meditation

Coloring mandalas also help children cope with emotions and physical illnesses. Many children nowadays like to express their feelings through art and color rather than vocalizing their thought processes. Psychologists such as Barbara Sourkes now believe that children, even as young as 3-years old, do not hesitate to give away their feelings by drawing or coloring mandalas but rather feel secure in doing so.

Many cancer survivors’ post-meditation feel decreased anxiety, as seen in a study conducted at Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey. However, people who suffer from different types of arthritis should avoid mandala therapy as it requires repetitive movements. On the other hand, individuals who want to quit smoking can focus on coloring mandalas as it helps to divert the urge to smoke.

A Word from ThriveGlobal

Meditation is a coping skill for uncomfortable emotions. Therefore, mandala meditation is a repetitive kyc process of filling our minds, bodies, and souls with the colors of life. We as human beings have piled-up emotions that need meditation as vital as mandalas to calm the storm inside us. Try to adopt other meditation techniques in our lives and bust the myth that coloring is designed just for kids. The relief you might find through mandala art therapy might take you by surprise.