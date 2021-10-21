How to Use Halloween Fears to Build Confidence in Your Kids

Halloween can be a scary time for kids, imaginations are vivid and there is little distinction between reality and fiction—especially when the world suddenly changes into a horror landscape! But Halloween can also provide a fabulous opportunity to talk about fear, and what it does to other emotions. It is also a great time to distinguish the line between your emotions and the thought patterns that come with them as you can parallel it to what is real and what is not in Halloween decorations and costumes!

Understanding context

First and foremost it is important to understand that kids’ fear around Halloween is perfectly natural! It offers a contradiction to everything we have ever told kids – “don’t walk up to strangers’ houses”, “don’t accept candy from strangers”, “if you feel fear listen to your gut!” Instead, on this day, we encourage them to do the opposite. So why is this good?

We (as human beings) are programmed to recognize patterns. And we use those patterns to try and predict the future. Of course those patterns are not actually based in fact, they are based on the stories we tell ourselves about what happened. Sometimes that can be helpful, and sometimes that can be hurtful! But it is a crucial lesson to learn for healthy emotional processing. The earlier we can learn to separate the emotion (fear, anxiety, stress etc) which we cannot control, and the thought patterns (“I can’t do this!” etc.) which you can control, the better you will process your emotions in the future.

Digging deeper on fear

We are going to be seeing quite a bit of fear throughout life. For many it can be highly debilitating, and can make any kind of risk taking close to impossible. But if we can learn to process fear, and discard any thought patterns that do not serve us, we can actually use it to fuel us! I would hope that a brain surgeon feels a little fear before every cut is made. Without it there might be a lack of care and recklessness.

Another great trait of fear is that once you have moved through it, it is usually replaced with a feeling of confidence, joy and pride. All good rewards for a job well done!

So here are some ideas that might help kids process fear and help them develop a solid emotional toolkit!