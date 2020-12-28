Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Use Gratitude To Make Your Communication H.O.T.T.E.R.!

3 simple tips to build authentic connections

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Our communication is SO unbelievably powerful!

Whilst communication is quite a broad subject, in order to forge better relationships in business, we have to learn to communicate effectively and H.O.T.T.E.R. By doing so, we create an environment where our business connections can get to know, like and trust us.

Now, effectively communicating with others is not always easy. There will be struggles, challenges, frustrations, annoyances and all the other grumbles that crop up that will impact on our communication style.

Also, as much of our communication in business tends to be electronic, it can be even more challenging to forge strong relationships. Reason being that there’s more scope for misunderstandings, confusion and some key elements of communication is lost.

It’s Time To Pay Attention!

It’s said that communication when related to feelings and attitudes, can be broken down as follows:

55% of communication is based on what you’re doing when you speak (your physiology). Thus, if you’re meeting people face to face or doing a video call, consideration to your body language, postures, gestures, facial expressions, eye contact etc. is key.

38% of communication is based on the way you say it (tone and voice) e.g. timbre, pitch, speed, volume, pauses, rhythm.

Whilst only 7% of communication is based on what is said (words used).

Taking those percentages into account, we really do need to pay attention to the way we are communicating.

These three parts of the message need to support each other, especially in a world where we are building more and more relationships online, rather than face to face and losing that vital 55% of communication.

Listen Up!

Deep listening is a significant element of communication. It can’t be emphasised enough, the importance of being fully present and paying attention to another person.

To be able to consciously and empathetically listen without judgement. To be truly able to see and feel the situation from the other person’s position. This applies to written communication too.

There’s a quote by Stephen Covey who wrote the popular book ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ where he says: “most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”

How true is this?

Our internal chatter can often lead us to jump into the conversation whilst another person is still talking. Sometimes we’re already formulating our response before they’ve finished talking. Or we can be so distracted by other things going on around us that we’re not actually listening to the other person.

Not only this, people often underestimate the power of authenticity when it comes to communication. Authenticity is one of the major keys to forging strong business relationships.

Building authentic connections starts from a place where you can always make your communication H.O.T.T.E.R.: Honest, Open, Trustworthy, Two-Way, Empathetic and Relatable.

A place where you show yourself to be someone who is kind, upholding of your integrity and understanding of others.

One way to make your communication H.O.T.T.E.R. in your business relationships is to:

EXPRESS GRATITUDE IN YOUR BUSINESS!

Here are 3 simple tips to do this:

1.  Follow Up

It’s said the fortune is in the follow up. Therefore drop the person a note after a meeting/a call and let them know how and why it was a pleasure for you to spend time with them. It’s even more powerful if you can personalise it by reflecting back to something that was said in the meeting.

Also, check in with them every couple of months or so, if you’re not in regular contact. This isn’t to push sales or a business transaction, but to see how things are going. It’s a great way to build and nurture rapport and remind them that you’re still there. People have a lot going on in life and you might be not be remembered!

2.  Recognition

If you have employees, a team or a support network – you may be part of online/offline groups, thank them for their efforts or for simply just being there.

Even if you expect them to, appreciation goes a long way. It demonstrates that the work they do or their presence is integral to the success of your business or to your personal growth in some way.

Could you send them a written ‘Thank You’ note? Hand written notes are extremely powerful if there is a way for you to get this to them. Think about it. Who really takes the time to handwrite a note anymore? It’s such a lost sentiment.

Or maybe post a sticky note on their desk monitor saying thanks and explaining why. It’s a simple but effective way to say thank you. Could you run employee / team member / active group member of the month initiatives? Perhaps have fun by heading out for lunch or plan something enjoyable?

3. Double Thanks

Thank your clients/customers for doing business with you, after the transaction either verbally, by video message or in writing. Yes, you provided them with a product or service and they thanked you by paying for it.

However, there’s such added value and appreciation in thanking the person for the opportunity to provide them that service. It doesn’t have to be a lengthy “formal” letter. A quick, short thank you note can be just as meaningful.

Adopting the ‘attitude of gratitude’ to make your communication H.O.T.T.E.R. will keep the fire burning in your business relationships. Thus, creating a win-win situation for all!

    Teresha Young, Relationship Master Coach

    Teresha Young is a Relationship Master Coach, Online Author and Speaker who specialises in helping individuals and couples improve upon and increase their level of optimism, satisfaction and happiness so that they can have the fullness of love, life and relationships that they truly desire and deserve.

    Her relationship and coaching articles have been featured in online publications such as TUT.com (“The Universe Talks”), the 'International Coaching News' (iCN), 'The Ladies Coach' and 'Couples Learn' and she is regularly interviewed as a guest speaker on the topic of relationships.

    With over 15 years' experience of developing, coaching and mentoring individuals, she is skilled in the areas of personal development, self-confidence and in how to have a true connection with oneself and others. She is an IIC&M Accredited & CSA Certified Master Coach, holding qualifications in Life Coaching, Counselling Skills, Body Language, Reiki 1 and 2 and Equality & Diversity.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Corporate//

    The Power of Mindful Communication In a Hyper-Connected World

    by Thrive Global Staff
    Remote work can feel like its own island sometimes
    Community//

    How Remote Collaboration Can Ignite Meaningful Communication

    by Sage Johnson
    Community//

    What Does Lack of Communication Do to A Relationship?

    by Leigh Norén, MSc

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.