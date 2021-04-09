How To Use Energy To Scale

You’re looking to take your life and your business to the next level, but your brain has been feeling like complete mush these days and you simply just don’t know where or how to start making advancements in your lifestyle or career. Luckily for you, I can help provide you with expert tips on how to use your energy wisely to scale in your personal life and your business ventures. These tips that I am going to share with you are truly game changing and will guarantee you a life of success if you are willing to commit to them.

I have seen the results of my clients who decided to commit to changing their lifestyles. Let me just start off by saying that it is probably the most f**ing rewarding thing in this world. Many don’t realize the true power of scaling lies within themselves, so my job is to help those find their true potential and show them how to use it in order to achieve ultimate success.

So, let’s take a deep dive into your most intimate desires and help you channel your energy into positivity in order to scale in your everyday life and career. The most important thing to realize is that YOU are your own worst enemy, as well as your own cheerleader. I am only here to help bring out the qualities you already possess. On this journey, make sure you buckle up and get ready for a whirlwind of emotions. At the end of it all, you will become the best version of yourself and will look doubt and fear right in the eye with complete confidence.

Tip #1- Set Boundaries

From a business perspective, it is important that you are setting boundaries with your clients in order to maintain a healthy relationship with them. In order to show up confidently, I think it is a necessity for you to sit down with your clients in order to establish their goals and map out what you can provide for them. Keeping a transparent relationship with your clients will serve and deepen your relationship with them in the long run. When I’m working with clients on clearing their trauma, it’s a very delicate and emotional experience that requires you to build trust and boundaries with them as they heal.

Tip 2- Dancing Between Masculine and Feminine Energy

At work you have to dance between the masculine (disciple, focus, direction) and feminine (flow, creativity, passion, magnetism). Sometimes your man needs you to be the masculine and hold the ship together so that he can crumble, and sometimes your team needs this too. In order to scale, it is important that you try to switch between the two modes based on what is needed from you and your business. Multitasking does not only mean working on different tasks at the same time, but also how you are able to disperse your energy appropriately. Using both strength and compassion will help take your career to the next level, while also teaching you how to be in tune with what your business needs at that given moment.

Tip 3 – Manifest & Make It Happen

Believe it or not, manifestation is a great way to channel your energy into something positive, which will ultimately help you scale in the long run. I am a huge advocate for mapping out your intentions and dreaming big. Channeling your energy into making things happen is a key factor in obtaining success in your business. I highly suggest investing in a notebook or journal where you can pencil your ideas. This will allow you to release them from your mind and into the universe. There is something so freeing about releasing your thoughts on paper, so the next step is to map out how you plan to execute your goals and ultimately make them happen!

Tip 4- Work Life Balance

All work and no play is the perfect recipe for the downfall of your empire. Making sure you are allowing time for yourself whether it be sensual baths, morning meditation, sex, sleep, or journaling is the best way to keep your mind sharp and prepared for new ideas. It is important that you are allowing yourself time for rest, relaxation and nutrition in order to scale in your career. It is so easy to skip out on time for yourself due to pertinent deadlines and demands needed from your clients, but the true key to success lies within your mindset and how much time you allow for yourself throughout the week. Here’s a tip: try to step out of your office for ten minutes a day. This is a great way to take in all of what this planet has to offer, as well as leave you feeling refreshed and motivated to take on more tasks for a more productive work day.

So, now you know some of the key fundamentals to positively channel your energy into a healthy lifestyle and career. How excited are you?! But, this is only the beginning of a thriving business. If you are looking for more resources to help amplify your mindset and to teach you how to really get in touch with your masculine or feminine energy, feel free to check out my website.

