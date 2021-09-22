How To Use Emotions to Create Your Vibrant Life

The fact that you’re reading this tells me that you’re serious about transforming your life. So, give yourself a big pat in the back.

Today, I wanted to give you some concrete tips on dealing with emotions. You may or may not realize that emotions can create or miscreate in your life. How?

Thought creates emotions. Emotions create vibration. Vibration creates frequency. Through frequency, we attract more like minded situations into our lives. So, if you have an emotion that is not serving you, it will create similar situations whether you want it or not.

I bring this knowledge and information after practicing as a Holistic Therapist for over 2 decades. I used to be steeped in emotions. I also learnt valuable information about how emotions rule our life.

What happens when you feel uncomfortable, scared, anxious, sad, angry. Generally, our tendency is to want to numb it, ignore it, give into it, and most people don’t have tolerance for it.

However, emotions are normal. We are not robots. You will feel a range of emotions. Like this morning, I was feeling quite exhausted with my cup being close to empty. For about ½ hour, I felt quite annoyed, wanting things to be different. Things like this will happen and it is ok. The bottom line is that when you become aware, shift your emotions.

Here are a few things I teach my clients about how to manage emotions.

Emotions are normal. It is ok to feel all that you feel. The key is to not give into it and to not numb / distract yourself. Emotions like worry, overwhelm, anxiety ( not the chemical imbalance kind ) are just here to protect you. Behind every emotion is a thought. To shift your emotion, shift your thoughts. It is a powerful shift. Emotions are a choice. Most of us have not been taught how to regulate emotions. When you learn that, it will be easy to shift out of it.

I go into details of this in my latest podcast Ep 80 How To Work With Emotions.

When you learn to work with emotions , you will learn to be in a state of peace and wellbeing. As you will soon discover, BEing in a state of peace and wellbeing is the best place to be no matter what the circumstances are.

Xo,

