How to use creativity and innovation to respond to the pandemic? Explains Eric Dalius

Many people and experts regard COVID-19 as a distressing problem that created various competing issues such as preserving livelihood and protecting people from the fatal virus. Therefore, you must use innovation and creativity to deal with this problem potentially. People already began to use their innovative ideas to respond to control the pandemic effectively. Some experts have also urged people to reduce their exposure to combat the virus. Many people have started using alcohol distilleries to churn out sanitizer and even 3D printing face masks. Many new ventilator machines captured the market. Research is going on in pharmaceutical companies to repurpose existing drugs in a manner to reduce COVID-19 symptoms.

The public health sector has to be vigilant to use creative problem-solving methods to handle this dynamic global problem to promote and support people worldwide. Hence, the public health sector has to broaden its infrastructure, processes, and norms by being prepared for future uncertainty. The public health sector must use measures to award innovation at work, which is necessary to encourage creativity in any organization, says Eric Dalius. Therefore, people working at any level in any public or private domain must encourage health workers to bring out creativity and innovation to deal with the pressing problems. It is necessary to reduce instances of uncertainty during decision making in any organization. Still, at the same time, you should also be prepared to embrace uncertainty to bring out new solutions to pressing problems.

Every health organization should have a properly organized framework to creatively handle problem-solving techniques so that people can navigate uncertainty more effectively and efficiently. Only if you can innovate responses to address the pandemic you can do so in a short time.

How to design the framework of public organization for innovative problem-solving techniques?

To bring about change in any public health organization, you must know that innovation and creativity are two sides of the same coin and the same underlying procedures, according to EricDalius. The invention uses useful and novel ideas to handle a problem. Anyone trying to implement and refine creative ideas to produce a tangible service, product, or process, or even technology can benefit society. In the context of COVID-19, you can say people must use creativity to produce fresh ideas to bring about practical problem solving related to the current pandemic crisis. These ideas become successful in dealing with various innovations such as ventilators, hand sanitizers, or even face shields.

Creativity in the present context is a unique problem-solving technique that can fundamentally change people’s environment or operation. Various dimensions can affect creativity, including a variety of problems that need immediate concern. In every climate, people have different objectives and goals. You must use the resources to bring about a solution, such as finances, time, materials, and knowledge. You must know how to use the resources to shape the landscape of problems existing now effectively. Undoubtedly COVID-19 had expanded the scope of the issues, but it has also constrained the available resources to bring out solutions for these problems.

There is continuous fluctuation in resources and problems that make the situation very uncertain for people to develop viable solutions to limit crises in the present times. If the issues get clearly defined, then it is easy to navigate and answer them. However, if there is ambiguity in terms of problems, it becomes challenging to carve out solutions amidst uncertain matters. Many people experience high levels of opacity in both resolution and situation in the present pandemic, resulting in excessive anxiety and stress because people do not know what to choose. Lack of clear guidelines has made it difficult for people to pool their resources or direct their efforts leading to immense frustration among the masses. Thus, creativity is suffering because of ambiguity and uncertainty in the present situation. Suppose you desire to alleviate the pressing problem. In that case, it is essential to anchor problem-solving techniques on a particular dimension of knowledge so that you can embrace uncertainty to conduct useful research, says Eric J Dalius.

Directed Creativity

One effective way of handling the crisis is called Directed creativity. People try to anchor their efforts on strategically defined problems and try to engage in a broader research area across various resources to develop viable solutions to address health concerns. In the case of COVID-19, it became apparent that it is a respiratory pathogen. It gave a clear indication to many companies to use their resources for coming up with new ventilator machines that could effectively handle respiratory issues. Therefore, direct creativity is a beneficial procedure where people use divergent ideas to bring creative solutions to problems. You must use resources from multiple channels and apply your knowledge gathered from different domains to handle the situation at hand. Only when you work on a properly defined problem, you can determine which ideas to adopt and which to neglect.

Emergent creativity

However, there might be situations where problems can be ambiguous, making it complicated to come up with a solution at the beginning of the problem-solving process. Under these circumstances, it is necessary to utilize emerging creativity to anchor their efforts to resolve issues. It is essential to curb human contact during COVID-19 because it has become imperative to maximize life quality. People began to use social media to bring out mass appreciation for health workers during the pandemic crisis. It is known as emergent creativity.

However, both emergent and directed creativity helps people develop uncertainty by bringing innovative and creative problem-solving techniques. Sometimes people’s effort to deal with problem-solving can bring out breakthrough solutions to handle fatal pathogens like COVID-19. The present crisis has upended both the economy and public health, which got ignored so far. Therefore, the state of the art and robust techniques become mandatory to overcome health crises during the pandemic. At the local, national, and international level, creative and innovative methods can bring about a change. Hence new inventions in the public health sector have become mandatory.