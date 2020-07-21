How to Use a Crisis as a Transition to a New, More Resilient and Effective Way of Working

Today’s mood has become customer disappointment with our second lockout. Despite school holidays being over, we’re usually seeing demand rates continue to increase in August, but this recent shutdown definitely dampens the enthusiasm of vendors for selling their assets at the moment.

Nonetheless, the property for sale certainly draw a lot of interest with investor appointments and requests in all price points way up on the figures we witnessed back in our first lockout in March.

The Covid crisis has, to put it the least, brought countless hardships to our economic activity. Many of us have had to completely shut down the operations. Most of us were forced to change our company models. And not only are we all working to offer our goods and services but many of us are now attempting to navigate a virtual squad that is unexpectedly disappeared.

We’re able to remotely control complicated ventures that interact with different habitats. Drawing on the knowledge and experience and methodologies applied over more than 10 years of work, we have created a manual to help small and medium-sized enterprises, organizations and NGOs overcome the COVID crisis with success. Here are 4 takings from our strategy.

“Know yourself”: All begins with self-assessment

Take a step back and take a deeper look at your organization before you jump into quick solutions – or start panicking because you can’t find any. Ask yourself questions like “what are the most important challenges facing my organization right now? “;” what problems are we going to face after the crisis is over? “”What is – or what might be – My strategic edge in periods of turmoil and after? “While you are supposed to be conservative with your financial choices, this is also the time to think outside the box, be creative and try new approaches: can you think of new ways of interacting online with your clients? Can you work with another company to allow the distribution of your goods or services?

Now is also the opportunity to reduce bloat and get down to the basics, at least for now – are there any expenses that aren’t vital to the operations? Perhaps you might go without them until the crisis is over?

Most often than not, several of the improvements you’ll create during a comprehensive self-assessment session would also help the company move back into shape and prosper following the disaster.

1. Ideal conditions for the manager to lead straight

This situation strikes us all really hard and it’s hard to keep the staff focused when operating from home or unaware whether their job is going to be important at all. This is a crucial moment to consider the desires and concerns of your team and react to the best you can by developing horizontal structure for leadership.

Your aim will be to inspire the team to help each other and improve individual leadership in a way they operate on the basis of specific outcomes that contribute to shared objectives.

According to Nexus Homebuyers, juggling these roles is difficult, this is an opportunity to reinforce the ties and team spirit within the employees, improving each of their individual leadership, although promoting a more collaborative and free-style hierarchical management focused on mutual rewards for collective success that can also be successful in the long run.

2. Space for collaborations

One of the big lessons from this situation is that we cannot fix it alone. While operating across collaborations has been highly trendy through industries over the last decade, it is now more important than ever. If addressing appropriate customer execution, lack of technological skills, lack of exposure to financial services.

Or also need enhance the regulatory policy in order to create a more enabling environment for your activities, difficulties have become too complicated to handle on their own.

Great news is collaboration is easier than ever before.

Digital networks that promote collaboration, new trends of cooperatives offering innovative alternatives to mainstream capitalism, and that hybrid governance structures for business models offer unique possibilities that can not only help to address the Covid crisis more effectively, but can also present a different way of operating in the post-Covid period in a more collaborative and shared manner.

3. Going green: make the organization’s socially friendly improvements

During a disaster, everything goes and everything that is not important is literally discarded. Sustainability initiatives seem to come into this framework-it is a “nice to have” but rarely a goal.

In reality, the Covid crisis might be the perfect moment to set up a sustainability plan to render the company more profitable by being more environmentally sustainable – this could turn out to be a strategic edge in the future.

When you go from in-person to remote meetings with your customers, ask yourself how it should become the normal procedure, which will reduce expenses, energy and Carbon dioxide pollution once again. Can you use this time to check how much unnecessary printing at your office is being done?