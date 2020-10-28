How to up your wellness regime during the pandemic? Patrick Henry Maddren shares essential guidelines

Crisis and mishaps can happen at any moment! 2020 is the best instance for this, with the COVID-19 pandemic phase still carrying on. Most people and nations are waiting for the vaccine or a real cure for the same. In the past few months, people have been swinging between fear, stress, and the hope for better times to arrive soon. Even though factories, business houses, offices, and retail outlets are operational, the situation is still dicey. People must implement safety protocols correctly to stay safe.

Patrick Henry Maddren shares wellness tips

The pressure to stay safe has made people succumb to excessive fear and tension. It has adversely impacted life quality and forced people to make poor life choices like erratic eating, unhealthy working hours, not ample exercising, and continual stress. People must take corrective measures and sort their life course. If you have been waiting to do this, Patrick Henry Maddrenshares some of the best wellness regime guidelines.

Exercise is crucial

The stay at home and work from home orders have made people work during irregular hours. And one of the side effects of the same is lack of exercise. People must stay fit and have a correct immune system. Physical activity not only gives a boost to the immune system, but it also helps to tone down the excess stress. It releases unwanted toxins from the body, which can otherwise cause several health issues. Daily exercise can also give you healthy gut health, which signifies a healthy body and mind. You can choose to do yoga or Pilates for about 30 minutes daily. You can even brisk walk and get the same health benefits.

Eat healthily

It is the time to focus on the platters you consume for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It does not mean you need to shift your food choices completely. The objective is to ensure that you eat healthily and have ample nutrients in your platter. Stress and tension can often reduce the appetite by secreting stress hormones, which negatively change the biochemicals in the body. Do you want to prevent this? If yes, you need to ensure that you have your vitamins, proteins, and minerals in the correct proportion. You can add the necessary herbs and iron supplements to your daily food platter as well.

Attend your mind

Currently, your mind can go haywire in stress and tension! Make sure that you attend to your mind in ways that make you feel relaxed. For instance, you can try to cultivate a new hobby. You can test your hands in cooking, painting, or gardening. Sharing your thoughts also can help you unload the excess stress that accumulates in your body and mind. Take time out to talk to your old friends or family members over a phone call or video chat. It will help you to feel connected with them and release anxiety.

Your wellness should be the utmost priority now. Each person has different ways to bounce back to health and wellness. You can resort to the guidelines mentioned above and witness positive changes.