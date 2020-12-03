How to unleash Brain Productivity with a Good Night sleep

Want to be a better and more productive worker? Get enough sleep then! Sleeping is important, which the majority of us take for granted. We know that sleep requirements are different for each person. However, health care specialists and relevant research institutes agree that healthy adults require at least 7 hours of sleep each day to function at their best level. That said, children and teenagers even require more sleep. Despite the widespread belief that the need for sleep decreases as we age, most elderly people still require at least seven well-rested hours. Read on to learn more about why getting enough sleep is important for boosting one’s productivity.

Sacrifice less sleep and get more done!

Suppose you are a hustler and proud of sacrificing your nights to work on your goals and projects. But, you might have experienced it yourself that doing so only makes you less productive. Sleep is critical for our mental, physical, and even emotional health. Getting enough sleep allows the brain cells to reboot and focus on important tasks at hand. You might be shocked to learn that at least 1/3rd of the American population doesn’t get enough sleep. Sleep deprivation is a sneaky productivity killer. Establishing a regular and healthy sleep pattern will make you a more productive, healthier, and happier person.

Improve your Focus Span with a Good Night Sleep

Different brain functions are directly related to the quality of your sleep pattern. These functions include productivity, performance, cognition, focus, and concentration. Sleep deprivation casts a negative impact on these functions. As a matter of fact, sleep deprivation alters some brain parts so that the effect results from alcohol intoxication. People who follow a healthy sleep pattern stay positive throughout the day and have an enhanced cognition functionality that leads to better problem-solving skills. Additionally, memory performance is also increased as a result of better sleep. Going to bed early and rising early in the morning is the key to boosting brain functionality and overall productivity.

The Do’s and Don’ts for a Good Night sleep

We know that you want to achieve those goals and stand out with the perfection of your work. However, this doesn’t necessarily require you to sacrifice your sleep and suffer health issues. All you need is to change a few habits, get into a routine, and let no one else outwork you. That said, it is crucial to have a healthy and regular sleep pattern.

Comfortable room temperature: you can’t sleep when the room temperature is either too hot or too cold. Also, shut out all outside noises and lights before sleeping.

Get the right sheets for your bed: did this come as a shocker? Did you know that good bed sheets play a vital part in getting into a healthy sleep pattern? Instead of tossing and turning around restlessly, try quality sheets that enable you to self-regulate your temperature.

Avoid consuming large meals and caffeine: watch what you eat and drink. Ideally, you shouldn’t be drinking coffee in the afternoon. Also, ensure to have dinner at least three hours before bedtime.