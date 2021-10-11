How to tweak your marketing strategy during a pandemic

Since its outbreak in late 2019, Covid-19 has changed the world and our lives as we know it. Everything from global economies to education has been affected. Many non-essential workers lost their jobs, travel plans have been cancelled, and some businesses even went bust. While adhering to lockdown restrictions is paramount to combating this pandemic, the devastating social effects the pandemic carries cannot be denied.

No one could have predicted the catastrophic impact this pandemic would have on individuals and businesses alike. As the world continues to change and adapt to this new normal, companies are forced to evaluate their marketing strategies in order to adapt and thrive during and after the pandemic. This article will give you marketing strategy tips to help your company stay relevant while expanding its clientele during this time

Right now, the vast majority of the population is at home finding themselves spending more time online than they would have ever expected. With all these eyeballs online it should come as no surprise that the best marketing strategy should be focussed across digital channels.

Community Support

You can begin by making sure your community knows where you stand and how you are willing to support them during this time. This can be done by treating your employees fairly by paying them while they are at home if they are unable to work. People will want to support a company they know cares for all its employees.

You can also achieve this by engaging in acts of community service, such as donating money to food banks or offering to volunteer where needed. This will increase your visibility as a company and people will associate your brand as part of the solution and not the problem.

Customising Communication

Another marketing strategy that will ensure that your company stands out during this time is customising the communication and engagement you have with your users. It is incredibly easy to feel alone during such an isolating and uncertain time. Some people have been forced to social distance themselves away from their loved ones or are facing financial instability due to job losses.

Your clients are no different, consider engaging with them in a way that is entertaining and fun. Do this by putting out relatable videos and content on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest. This will help your customers feel less alone while keeping your brand relevant in the digital space.

These can be memes or videos ranging from anything like cooking tutorials, how-to videos or some light comedy that promotes your brand. Your customers will feel connected to your company and you will be exposed to a new audience.

Digital Presence

After increasing your social media engagement and making sure that your customers know that you are empathising with them, update your website and make sure that your company is visible online. With more people using the internet for shopping, learning and working, now is the time to be visible on every digital platform. This can be done by optimising your use of search engine optimisation (SEO) strategies.

This will ensure that your company climbs to the top of Google’s search engine results pages, directing more search traffic your way. Once this is done, invest in pay per clicks adverts. This refers to an internet marketing tool where you pay a search engine to get more visitors on your website, resulting in potentially more customers and sales.

There are different types of pay per click adverts, the most common being the paid search ads, where certain keywords direct users to your company when they search for something. This online marketing tool is extremely cost-effective, and because it matches a result with search intent it is incredibly effective.

Conclusion

Despite the uncertainty that comes with the pandemic, business owners do not need to panic. These pandemic marketing strategies prove that with just a little bit of research, your company can thrive during and after the pandemic. With a little creativity and willingness to learn, your company can still thrive. All you need to do is strategise, work around the restrictions you face, optimise your visibility.

Remember to stay connected and engaged with your customers and do it in a way that resonates with your customers and represents your brand and company best. Above all, it is important now more than ever before to show compassion and empathy to people during this time, you won’t regret it.