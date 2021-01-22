How to Turn Your Side Hustle Into a Profitable Work-From-Home Business in 2021

Remote work is a great way to live a fulfilling life, notably because it allows for great time control. Depending on your preferences (freelancing, running a business, working full-time, etc.), you can fine-tune your daily tasks so that you have sufficient time for leisure activities.

Sadly, this is rarely the case with office workers because even if they have fixed working hours and overtime isn’t frequent, they still waste time on commuting and getting other obligations done before or after work. This is especially traumatic for people living in large cities known for traffic jams.

However, the good news is that everyone can work remotely – even if you’ll still be collaborating with a team. The only thing you need to get started is – perseverance. Even if you want to start a new career, no matter your age, remote work makes it possible. The reason why it offers so many benefits is simple – the global market is its stage.

This means that as long as you keep your goals in mind and work towards them sooner or later, you’ll get where you’re headed.

Let’s see how everyone can turn any job or hobby into a profitable online business.

Get Your Goals Straight

Even if it is possible to run just any kind of business online successfully, it is important to set your remote goals. Planning your finances is difficult, but calculations need to be made so that you know how to define prices, or how to best navigate management systems.

If you are a miniature painter, for example, and would like to offer your services via popular online platforms such as eBay, you’ll need to start with lower prices. That’s why you need to know how much you can work (and, therefore, earn) in the beginning, until you have made your reputation and obtained regular clients.

Reputation is really the keyword here. In order for any kind of remote work to be successful in the long run, you’ll need to acquire a steady workflow – either recurring projects or recurring clients.

Because there are so many options available, you should make a plan. The simplest way to do this is by asking yourself what you want to achieve. Would you like to make a living out of your hobby, or do you just want some additional income?

The first option needs more work, obviously, but for both, you’ll need to stand out from the competition, which brings us back to the aforementioned reputation.

To build a reputation as a professional, you’ll need to give your best and be persistent in advertising your skills online.

Advertising Your Services Online

People whose vocations and hobbies make it possible for them to use larger platforms have it easier. People who want to start their own online brand need to do all the work, step by step. The dynamics is not so different from advertising any “real” business because you’ll need to increase your presence and attract people offering quality services and affordable prices.

Internet giants like Google and Facebook make billions from ads alone. Simply put, if you want your brand to be successful in the long run (and who doesn’t?), you’ll need to make it to the first page of Google search and amass a large social media following.

To do this, you’ll need to be persistent, post a lot and sometimes even pay for advertisement. It’s hard work, to be sure, but there are numerous free or affordable options available, the most popular one of which is email marketing.

To this day, this way of advertising remains the cheapest and, when done right, it is capable of boosting your sales considerably (some stats shave it at ca. $44 returns per a $1 investment).

Start a Blog

Blogging is the most efficient way to get your message across, build a reliable brand, and increase your brand’s online visibility. Nowadays, everyone blogs, but that doesn’t mean that everyone is equally successful.

The first thing about online content you should learn is that, no matter how much you invest in ads, if your content is poor, it will affect your business badly. The goal is not to attract large crowds to your website; it is to get them interested in the content and your services.

Obviously this means that the posts you publish need to be informative, interesting and not too long. Sadly, in this weird era of estranged people looking for profits alone, nobody has the time or the will to enjoy a good read. The majority of your website visitors will scan through the text (that’s why it’s also a good idea to use headers and sub-headers to break the content).

Remember to write regularly and to cross-promote your entries. Some social media services are ideal for this, e.g. Facebook. Make your content SEO-friendly and widely shareable. An RSS feed is also a good idea – it will keep your brand on top of your customers minds even when they’re occupied with other things.

Keep Learning

No matter what your source of online income, you need to continually keep informed about the latest technological developments. Broadening your knowledge about your field of expertise is a must.

Seriously, this should be normal and not even worth mentioning for any professional, but things have changed. Myriads of people with no vocation and no interest in anything other than easy profit have made the global market a difficult place, especially for professionals looking not to be underpaid.

Everyone may open a dropshipping store and invest money on advertisements and be successful for a while, but the truth is that, no matter what you do, you’ll need to be capable of adjusting to the trends. This is by no means an easy feat, and it is almost impossible if you don’t keep learning.

Brainstorm Your Website Design

If you’re planning to run your own business, make sure to have a great website. “Great” basically portends that it should have neat design (“neat” depends on your target clientele; do some experimenting until you’ve come up with the best solution), quality content and stellar customer support.

If you’re a one-man show, at least make contacting your brand easy by providing an email address, but staying away from spam.

Customer feedback is crucial to long-term success, so do listen to it. Implement any changes necessary to keep your brand and services evergreen (the same goes for the content).

Conclusion

These are but the basics. There are ideas and ideas on how to run a successful online business or even make a decent (if not lucrative) living out of remote work. What the best option for you may be relies solely on your plans and perseverance.

Lastly, everyone experiments in the beginning, so don’t be afraid of that. If one strategy doesn’t work, simply try another. Sooner or later, you’ll have a clearer idea of what your audience is looking for and from what exactly they’ll benefit the most. Always reply to queries and read reviews. That is the winning combination for long-term success.