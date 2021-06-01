How to Turn Volunteers Into Donors

Volunteers are an essential part of any organization, for they are individuals willing to give up their precious time to help whatever cause they support. Since they give so much already, it may seem difficult to ask them for more in the form of monetary donations. But according to Fidelity Charitable, 87% of volunteers also give to the organization they’re volunteering with. So there’s an excellent chance your volunteers already want to give, and all you need to do is present them with the opportunity. Here are some ways you can turn your volunteers into donors.

Treat them like a donor

Time is money, and the time your volunteers give you can directly translate into monetary gain. If you know this value, let your volunteers know it too. Quantifying their contribution to your organization enables them to know exactly how important they are to the cause, and they will keep that in mind if they don’t have time to volunteer in the future but still want to help out.

Improve their experience

Many people volunteer because they support a particular cause, but there may be personal reasons they do it, too. Resume building, networking, developing skills, and more are all reasons people might want to volunteer. By learning more about your volunteers, you can craft their experiences to better suit their own needs, which will increase the likelihood they volunteer for you again. Because of the overlap between volunteering and donating, this will also increase their chance of contributing in the future.

Just ask

The third and most straightforward way to turn a volunteer into a donor is to ask them to donate. Often, a volunteer isn’t giving because they don’t know where or how to do it, and they only need to be presented with the opportunity to give. You won’t even have to pressure them because many volunteers are already more than willing to make monetary donations to your organization. If you just ask them, they may express surprise that you haven’t asked them to give already!

After you get them to give, you must return the favor with a sincere thank you. Let them know how much their donation means to the organization and who it will help, and it will help ensure that they volunteer or donate again.