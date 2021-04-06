How to turn an afterthought into a forward thought

We have all had them, an afterthought that should have been a forward thought.



You think to yourself, “If only I thought of that beforehand…”



Oh yeah, you could have…



But you didn’t…



And here’s how to make sure you get the insight first next time…



#1 Make time to create space

With all that you’re doing in life, you need to cultivate harmony and balance to offset your ambition for work and knowledge. Simply put, if you don’t make space, your life will push forward anyway. Over time, the part of your brain responsible for making decisions will shrink. You’ll become less thoughtful about decisions because there’s less space to think effectively. Foresight comes when space is present.

Check in with yourself between tasks and commitments. Take a few moments to meditate. Check in with your breath and be mindful of the space around you. Imagine an expanded field of coherence and harmony, and see the space you’ve created as beneficial to your decision-making process.



#2 Learn to listen with neutral ears

Neutral listening is a valuable skill to develop clear intuition and foresight. When you listen with your ego you’re trying to get the upper hand, and that rarely makes for a best case outcome. When you listen with neutrality your awareness expands. You create a deeper understanding of the scenario and connect with your inner wisdom. Foresight builds as neutral listening develops because you are able to see the big picture with more clarity, from many angles.



#3 Use symbols to help you develop self-awareness

Your brain works better with pictures than with words. That’s why drawings were the first form of written language. Use symbols and imagery as an anchor that grounds you and guides you to follow your intentions, rather than succumb to feelings and emotions that may sabotage your success.

For instance, you might be thinking of an upcoming project or presentation. You have butterflies in your stomach. How will you do? What will everyone think? Anxiety stifles your foresight and creative flow. At first you’re stuck in this pattern, but then you remember your favorite childhood oak tree, a symbol of inner resilience, strength and patience. The image of the tree calms you and helps you focus.



#4 Be less attached to outcomes

When you pin yourself to outcomes, you restrict your intuition. I’m not saying don’t have goals, but see goals as fluid targets to develop best case outcomes. By giving yourself more freedom, making space, thinking forward, you’ll free yourself to foresee a better outcome. You’ll be able to create and feel into paths that lead to deeper wisdom, insight and success. That’s the beauty of forward thought.