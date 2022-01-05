How To Turn A Summer Internship Into A Full-Time Job

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

It’s already March of 2019, and that means that summer is right around the corner. For younger readers, that also means that seasonal summer jobs are starting to become available, as well. I tell many of my younger clients that a summer job can be an excellent way for you to learn more about yourself, and it can also lead to a full-time gig if you play your cards right.

Here are some stats and tips that can help you rake in the summer dough and hopefully turn your seasonal job into a part-time, or full-time career option.

Ditch the retail gigs. While retail jobs can be a good place to start out and work your way up, chances are, the odds are not in your favor that these fast-paced gigs don’t align with what you’re looking to create long term. In fact, many teen summer workers are turning away from retail. A study from Pew Research found that the number of teen summer workers dropped from 2 million in the year 2000 to 1.3 million in 2018, a decline of 35.3%. Instead of going the retail route, research some companies you vibe with that are local to you, or If you’re feeling really adventurous, try to find an internship somewhere far away from home!

If you have a vague idea of what you may want to pursue for the next few years, nabbing a good seasonal job can be a golden opportunity. Now is the time to set yourself apart, make real discoveries and embark on your career journey.

