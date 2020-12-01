How to Treat Yourself This Holiday Season

Calling this year a hard year could be an understatement. It has tested our resilience. Our fortitude. Our endurance.

And many of us can’t wait for the year to be over.

It’s safe to say, a morale boost is in order! So, here are three different ways to treat yourself this holiday season.

Because if ever you deserve it, it’s after 2020.

Do a Self Care Countdown

First, treat yourself to meaningful downtime! But instead of bingeing on Netflix, try a wellness countdown like the 12 days of Christmas Self-Care challenge.

Do one thing each day that nourishes your soul and uplifts your spirit.

Examples include:

Walking out in nature

Doing your nails

Taking a nap

Listening to upbeat music

Visiting with a friend

Working on a passion project

Take a bubble bath

Workout or do yoga

“You set the standards for how you will be treated. People will treat you the exact way you treat yourself. So be good to you. Take time for yourself. Rest. Play. Shower yourself with affection, support, and gifts.” Iyanla Vanzant

Give Yourself a Gift

Normally, we’re frugal people, but this year we decided that a fancy coffee pot is in order. After all, we now spend a crazy amount of time at home. So, why not make it cozy?

Consider splurging on something (within reason) for yourself this year to boost morale. What do you use a lot? Is there something that would raise your quality of life at home? Are there books or online classes that would improve your skills during your downtime?

Get creative and invest in yourself for once! And consider 12 days of small gifts for yourself to get you through the holidays if they’re really tough this year.

Think About Your Future

Finally, give yourself the gift of daydreaming. Treat yourself to a coffee and an afternoon planning big goals and dreams for the coming year. Dig deep and get excited.

For many of us, we need something to look forward to right now. So, make that happen in your own mind!

In Conclusion

2020 has not been the year we expected it to be. But time moves on. And things will get better.

So, hold on, treat yourself, and may you have a joyful holiday no matter what your outside circumstances are.