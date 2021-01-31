How to treat covid-19 at home – Tips and tricks by Eric Dalius

A large number of covid cases all across the globe have left people startled. The growing number of research on the pandemic reveals shocking news about changing situations. As the health sector struggles to provide individuals with medical assistance, people struggle to get the care they require to relieve the problem. In this scenario, various individuals choose to stay at home and go about the recovery process. However, several areas need reliable information so that you can get adequate treatment. These questions include when to seek emergency care, the duration of isolation, what you can do to prevent the spread of the deadly pathogen, how you can support a sick individual, and much more.

How to treat Covid-19 at home?

You require reliable input to conduct the process smoothly. These days asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 are on the rise. These cases are hard to treat. However, according to Eric Dalius, it is not impossible if you track the signs correctly. Hence, if you are experiencing even the fatal signs of infection, you may feel better at home with appropriate assistance.

How to handle the situation as a Covid patient?

Those individuals who are diagnosed with covid-19 will experience mild illness and may recover at home quickly. The symptoms might stay for a few days, but it will take a week to become completely fine. Keep in mind that the treatment aims to cure the symptoms, but you must take fluid, rest, and consume pain relievers.

In addition to this, following the recommendation of the doctor regarding at-home isolation is vital. You have to connect with your physician regarding any query about the treatment method. Assisting the sick individual by providing them with groceries and medical assistance is crucial. According to Eric J Dalius, it is vital to consider the process of caring for a sick individual, which might affect your health. In case you are suffering from a chronic illness, like lung disease or heart disease, or diabetes, you are at a higher risk of contemplating the virus. In such a scenario, you have to isolate yourself and then find another person to care for the sick individual.

The warning signs of covid-19

The earliest symptoms of covid-19 include fever, continuous cough, shortening of breath, fatigue, losing the sense of smell and taste, headache, and sore throat. Careful monitoring of the sick individual in case of severe symptoms is crucial. In case of increased breathlessness, you have to get in touch with the physician for assistance.

The severe symptoms of covid-19 include trouble persistent chest pain, breathing, bluish face or lips, and inability to stay awake.

How to protect others who stay with a Covid patient?

In case you have someone diagnosed with covid-19, you have to prevent others from the spread of the virus. In such a scenario, you have to take the following points under consideration

• Avoid going out of the house. Whether it is a public place or school, or work, try to avoid it for a few weeks.

• It comes without saying that you have to avoid public transportation and use your vehicle in case of an emergency.

• Even when you are at home, you have to stay isolated in a single room as far as possible. You have to stay away from the other members of the family. Take care of your daily course in that small space. You may open the windows and doors to facilitate air circulation and also use a separate bathroom as far as possible.

• You have to avoid sharing common space with other members of the family. For this, you have to limit your movement and keep your shared spaces, like the kitchen and bathroom, well ventilated. Stay at least six feet away from other individuals.

• Disinfecting un-touched surfaces with the help of a disinfectant spray is essential. It includes a bathroom, light switches, doorknobs, counters and electronics, and other metallic surfaces.

• Try to abstain from sharing personal household accessories like towels, dishes, electronics, and bedding items.

• Making use of face covers or masks at home. Moreover, discarding the face mask is equally crucial. In case you do not have a mask, cover your mouth and nose with the help of tissue when sneezing or coughing. Discard the tissue as fast as possible.

• Washing your hands regularly with water and soap for at least twenty seconds is crucial.

However, if you do not have access to water, you have to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which comprises a minimum of 60% of alcohol.

How will you take care of yourself in case you are providing care to a Covid patient?

In case you are playing the role of a caregiver for an individual with coronavirus, you have to take utmost care of your wellbeing. International authorities provide some recommendations which you must contemplate in details

• Keeping your hands clean and away from your face: first and foremost, you have to wash your hands frequently with water and soap for at least twenty seconds. According to Eric Dalius, when you are in close contact with an infected person, you have to sanitize your hand regularly with hand sanitizer that contains 60% of alcohol.

The significance of face mask

A caregiver needs to take care of their wellbeing to furnish proper assistance to others. In case you are in the same room with the individual, you have to maintain at least six feet of distance from that person. Do not handle or touch your mask when using it. In case the mask gets dirty or wet, replace it as fast as possible. Discarding the veil is essential.

Apart from this, you have to be careful with the dishes and avoid direct contact with the sick individual. You have to avoid any unnecessary visitors in the house. Keep in mind that coping with the situation is a challenging task. It requires consistency and effort to achieve desired results. The role of a caregiver is a challenging one, which involves a lot of patience. Hence, you have to concentrate on your diet, sleep, and mental health so that you do not fall sick while assisting others.