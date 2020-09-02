Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Travel While Staying Local

Mack Prioleau discusses how you can travel while staying local.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Travel has changed drastically due to Covid19. COVID-19 wreaked havoc on any travel plans for the year 2020. Fortunately, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Rick Steves published the travel book “Europe Through the Back Door” in the year 1979. Now he’s back to answer questions about travel in the future, given the current pandemic. 

Will travel be returning to the way it used to be any time soon? 

Steves wisely points out that travel, especially in Europe, needs to be accessible to keep the industry going. The way that travel becomes available to the general public is keeping the price relatively low. This is possible when every venue and bus is packed full of people. It is no secret that this is not how travel will be anytime in the near future. Most places will be operating at a fraction of their full capacity, which means that prices will increase. This may diminish the number of travelers that Europe sees shortly. Steves himself is staying in the states this summer instead of venturing across the pond. 

What can we do in the place of travel? 

Steves has a fantastic point when he mentions that a pandemic can’t take away the traveler’s spirit. It is possible to “travel” in one’s town while also abiding by social distancing guidelines. Use this time as an opportunity to explore areas that you would otherwise skip. Focus on outdoor activities and get out into nature when at all possible. This will be a pleasant change from being cooped up inside and will reduce the amount of contact you have with other people. 

Steves also recommends using this time to educate yourself on your favorite places. Delve into European culture through the arts and books. Use this time to prime yourself for when you can go and visit. This is a great way to keep the mind busy, and it will also make the experience much more enjoyable when the opportunity becomes available again. Use technology to your advantage and learn about the culture and the history of places you’d like to visit.

Mack Prioleau, Senior Analyst at Hillwood

Mack Prioleau is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and a Senior Analyst at Hillwood in Dallas, Texas. Mack graduated with a degree in Economics and a minor in Financial Economics and Corporate Strategy. While in school, Mack was involved in multiple university organizations that made a charitable impact on the community. In his free time, he can be found enjoying the outdoors through, fishing, hiking, and hunting. Mack is also an avid traveler who has spent time absorbing the cultures of numerous countries around the globe. During his Junior year of college, he even spent a semester studying abroad in South Africa.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

coronavirus and traveling
Community//

Coronavirus and Travel: Things You Must Know

by Momal Tahir
Community//

“Start from a blank sheet of paper.” With Charlie Katz & Axel Hefer

by Charlie Katz
Community//

“Compassionate Listening” With Candice Georgiadis & Kelly Hayes-Raitt

by Candice Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.