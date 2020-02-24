How to transform your life by speaking your intentions

Some things are undeniably powerful, like NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, an orbiting observatory that will dramatically expand our understanding of the galaxy or tennis superstar Serena Williams’ style of play, which lead to her winning the most Grand Slam titles of all time.

But one of the most powerful forces of all doesn’t require cutting-edge technology, phenomenal athletic prowess or sheer brilliance – it is simply about accessing your voice. If you are looking to transform your life in some way, whether it involves getting unstuck or reaching new heights of success, speaking your intentions out loud can make a big difference.

Maya Angelou, famed poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist, once said, “Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with deeper meaning.”

That rings true for us all. Verbalizing your intentions and goals helps make them a reality. Award-winning director, producer and public speaking expert Tricia Brouk explains that it is all about quantum physics.

“Being specific when we are speaking out loud calls into the field of potentiality in the universe and triggers a self-awareness and confidence that brings that intention in for you,” she noted. “The idea of being stuck feels so massive, impossible and bigger than we can imagine. But the second you speak a new truth, you can change exactly where you are.”

That approach has certainly worked for Brouk. Determined to elevate her impact, she got very specific in stating what she desired.

“I want to make the world a better place by helping people who have important messages get on the big stage and the big screen, creating an army of authentic, heart-driven and dignified communicators,” said Brouk. “When I started saying that out loud, my entire world opened up. Speakers were coming to me and my documentaries were winning awards.”

Hey, I’m a believer. Speaking my intentions helped me meet my husband, get in better shape, create a purpose-driven career and bring all sorts of goodness into my world. Celebrities like Will Smith, Jim Carrey and Oprah Winfrey have supercharged their success through this practice as well.

If you would like to leverage the power of the spoken word, here are a few tips to get started:

Choose your words carefully. Rather than say something general like “I want to be successful,” get down into the details. For example, if you want to be healthier, you might state “I am gaining more energy and losing extra pounds by eating a plant-based diet” or “I glow with strength and happiness by hitting the gym five times a week and getting enough sleep.” Ensure that your word choice reflects your true intentions to drive the desired impact.

Be courageous. It can be intimidating at first to verbalize your intentions in front of others. But speaking what you want helps make it come true. When you do, it also creates a positive ripple effect that extends beyond yourself. “When you are fearless in your commitment, first with your thoughts and then with your words and actions, it gives other people permission to step into their brilliance and take risks,” said Brouk. “If they see you succeeding and failing and just continuing to show up fully, that keeps their stories moving along as well.”

Practice. Repetition, in thought and spoken word, makes all the difference. Whether it is saying you are going to make a seven-figure income, buy your dream home or meet the partner of your dreams, repeat it to yourself each day. “When you repetitively say what you believe to be true, you stop hiding behind it or being embarrassed by it or apologizing for your desires,” added Brouk.

Have you ever spoken your intentions out loud? How did that practice make a difference?