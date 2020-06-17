How To Transform Getting Lost As An Adventure Of Its Own!

One of the things that comes with the travel territory is unexpected exploration. Yes, it happens to even some of the most experienced, skilled, and brightest travelers. This definitely occurs when we truly are immersing with the culture. It can even happen in the Expat world. When when we leave the world of being an Expat, we also find ourselves getting lost in unfamiliar territory, as we enter into a new country.

We have already mentioned how getting lost can be a scary thing. When in another country it can be rather terrifying. This is especially true when travelers have not mastered particular skills of learning the ropes, sensory, and environment, while being abroad. Dang! That sucks! What do you do should you find yourself in this situation? In simplest terms, what do you do when you get lost abroad? Well, you can always panic. You have a nervous breakdown. You can allow this particular incident to ruin your day; your entire trip for that matter. There is also the option of wallowing in defeat, and vowing to yourself that you will never travel again! My, oh my, the options appear rather diverse, aren’t they? Nevertheless, let’s try to change the narrative, a little bit. Shall we?

Just like all of the planned adventures that you have taken overseas, what if you decided to transform “getting lost” into another adventure? Only this time, it takes on the form of the spontaneous form. Perhaps, the adventure is part of a process in you getting back? In this journey, you find yourself learning lessons, strengths, and skills you never knew existed. What if in getting lost, you created another fantastical memory in your trip? Could it also possibly be that in returning to your destination of familiarity, you see beautiful scenes, you would have never observed had you stayed on track? What if you ended up meeting a person, or group of people in your lost territory? Which means you exchange contact, and even plan to meet up for a time of fun and adventure. Perhaps you end up visiting a nice restaurant, art gallery, or meet kind people of the local population? Whatever positive things take place in having got lost in a foreign country, here are some tips that you can use in staying calm, and even having fun, while being in lost territory.

*Take Pictures Of the Scenery Or Nearby Events

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits Lauren K. Clark

This is a perfect opportunity for you to learn about the area, where you end up being lost. Capture beautiful photos of the scenery. Perhaps you come across a show, festival, or come cultural performance. Make this part of your travel adventures. It just happened to be one of those unplanned detours that you unexpectedly ventured off to. Even more adventurous, take photos of yourself in the lost area. Long when this is all over, you can have the proof about your lost adventures. Furthermore, you will be able to pass that story down through generations.

*Learn Fun and Historical Facts About the Area

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits Lauren K. Clark

Every area of a foreign land has a history. While you are biding time in trying to return back to your destination, take a moment to learn about your “lost” area. Is it known for something famous in the country? What are some of the historical perks of this area? Make this a time and moment for you to learn something, new. In fact, you are able to learn many things. Take the time to observe how people dress, move, and speak. Is there any particular music coming from the area? What does it sound like? You can even take this opportunity to pull out your pen and notebook to take notes.

*Buy A Souvenir Or Ensemble

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Look around the area and see if there are any things for purchase, which highlights any unique attributes of the area you happened to have gotten lost in. If there is something which stands out, by all means, purchase it. It will be a treasure in how you have gone through a spectacular journey. Look around and see if there are any fashion boutiques or shops that you would like to explore. Perhaps, this is the time that you can buy that special outfit. My, doesn’t it have a story to tell? An unexpected one, in fact! Let it be something nice that you have done for yourself on that day. Also, it is a way of staying calm, as you are trying to get back to your prescribed destination!

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

*Try To Strike Up A Conversation With Members Of the Local Population

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Do you remember how you were trying to practice a foreign language? Whether it be Spanish, French, German, Twi, Igbo, Chinese, or what have you, now is the time where you can put yourself in the mix of the local community. After all, that is the best way to learn a language. Even if it is just a few words, you can still engage with the community. Plus, it is one way which heightens the travel experience, and experimentation of, the foreign.

*Write About Your Experiences, In the Moment!

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

One of the ways to calm down when you are dealing with an unexpected, travel detour is being able to journal. Writing in a journal, or diary, gives us that opportunity to capture our experiences, during that very moment. Journal and allow yourself to grow from this experience. Re-claim your words. Describe how you are feeling-even if it is a fear. Then allow yourself to re-claim ownership of your power. Remember, you are a traveler. There are particular skills which comes with traveling. Simply use this as an opportunity to improve those skills.

*If You Use A Taxi When Getting Back, Enjoy the Ride

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

One of the beauties surrounding taxi driving, is that it is an art of it’s own. The best taxi drivers treat themselves as if they are tour guides. There is a particular class about those types. They enjoy playing comforting music, from the local terrain. Furthermore, high-energy taxi drivers enjoy pointing out different sites, and the history, associated with them. Taking a taxi is a form of comfort. It’s even more exciting when you are moving through another country. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the move!

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

*Eat and Dine In Your Lost Area

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

There is always a safe and clean space, where you can enjoy the foreign culinary, of your lost area. Give yourself time to relax. If you don’t have any plans for the rest of the day, what’s the rush in getting back? Get excited in being able to eat in an area, unfamiliar to you. It’s one more way for you to have more knowledge about the country you are traveling in.

(Source: www freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

In the world of travel, we are not only adventurers. Simultaneously, we are also problem solvers. Travel forces us to think. Getting lost is one of those times when we have to put our problem solving skills to the test. Initially, getting lost in a foreign country can be an inconvenience. That is only for those rigid individuals, who constrict themselves within a tight schedule. We have the power to change our perception about it. Did we really get lost, or did time simply re-direct us to another space. Were we meant to have come to another area? You can allow it to ruin your day, or you can take it on as a new adventure, that you did not anticipate. Getting back requires growth. It can even assists us in emotional comfort and healing, if we allow it. In the process you learn something new about yourself. Furthermore, you begin to understand that sometimes it’s the unexpected, which creates a rich, travel experience. It requires a lot of introspection. Teaching life lessons, along the way. Thereby, we truly add to the meaning of getting lost, in order to be found.