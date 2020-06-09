Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

Why Making Healthy Food Choices Is So Important Right Now

Cutting down on sugar is key.

By
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

In this time of unprecedented challenges, keeping ourselves healthy is vital. We all know the basics of what that entails — healthy habits such as regular exercise, adequate sleep, and quality nutrition. But as our normal patterns and structures have been dramatically disrupted, maintaining positive behaviors can be a challenge. In a Thrive Global survey of 5,000 respondents around coronavirus pain points, almost 75% reported that they are concerned about their ability to maintain healthy habits right now. 

Take healthy eating, for example. It’s not surprising that many people report eating out of boredom or anxiety more than they usually do, or over-relying on comfort foods as a way to cope with their stress. But while the temptation to “indulge” — especially in foods loaded with sugar and fat — is understandable, doing your best to make nutritious choices can pay dividends in the long run. 

“The importance of following a healthy diet and lifestyle is becoming more apparent than ever as we learn more about the effects of COVID-19 on the human body,” Anabelle Ahdoot, M.S., R.D.,  clinical nutrition manager at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. tells Thrive.

As Ahdoot points out, science shows those “treats” we reach for can have a cumulative  negative impact on our health. “An excessive intake of saturated fat, sugar, and processed foods could lead to oxidative stress in the body which will actually lower our immune response,” she says. On the flip side, avoiding sugar can help us reduce chronic inflammation, according to a study from the C.D.C. and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. (Inflammation contributes to many conditions that put us at greater risk for viral infections.)

The good news is that you don’t have to overhaul your diet overnight. Try this Thrive Microstep to start small — and make it easier for your healthy habit to stick: 

Microstep
Today, cut out one sugary item from your daily diet.
70% of our immune system lives in the gut, so what you eat affects your ability to fight illness.

Elaine Lipworth, Content Writer at Thrive Global

Elaine Lipworth is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who has reported for a variety of BBC shows  and other networks. She has written about film, lifestyle, psychology and health for newspapers and magazines around the globe. Publications she’s contributed to range from The Guardian, The Times and You Magazine, to The Four Seasons Hotel Magazine,  Marie Claire, Harpers Bazaar,  Women’s Weekly and Sunday Life (Australia). She has also written regularly for film companies including Fox, Disney and Lionsgate. Recently, Elaine taught journalism as an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University. Born and raised in the UK, Elaine is married with two daughters and lives in Los Angeles.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Fotostorm/ Getty Images
Thriving in the New Normal//

How to Make Better Eating Choices That Help You Stay Healthy, Especially Now

by Alexandra Hayes
Rido / Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

Why It’s So Hard to Make Healthy Food Choices Right Now — and What You Can Do About It

by Jessica Hicks
Well-Being//

How Sugar Makes You Gain Weight

by Elizabeth Rider

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.