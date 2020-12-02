How To Thrive With Laetitia Trouillet, Handbag Designer & Founder Of Lalla

“I get inspired by colors, not trends.” – Laetitia Trouillet

Marrakech, Morocco is a magical place.

From the beautiful chaos of the medina, the unexpected, yet vibrant nightlife, to its cultural shopping mecca shaping the future of Morocco — Marrakech has something for everyone. Tucked inside one of the main Avenues of Guilez, Yacoub El Mansour, is a hidden gem for handbags, apparel, and more: Lalla.

The Lalla Marrakech storefront is hard to miss – monochromatic, with the inside of the store, minimal, yet modern you’ll find plants, books about travel and fashion, and everyday, “chic” handbags, wallets, and apparel designed by Laetitia Trouillet.

Years ago, Laetitia Trouillet was a student studying art history in London. After Trouillet’s very first trip to Marrakech, like many, she became inspired. The inspiration to design her own handbags and sell them at London’s famous Portobello Market and from there, totally unplanned the Lalla brand took off.

From landing her first wholesale account with Topshop and Urban Outfitters, selling in Marrakech for the past ten years, currently, Lalla is one of the most notably independent brands known in Marrakech

*Thrive: Marie Flounoy on behalf of Thrive Global

*LT: Laetitia Trouillet founder of Lalla

Thrive: How did you get started designing?

LT: It started in London at Portobello Market. So, I didn’t study design — it started as a passion for accessories and vintage. I had a store at Portobello Market and started collecting old handbags and was traveling to Marrakech. I mixed vintage and Moroccan textiles — so, that’s how it started. The first bag I made was out of vintage Caftan fabric. It was considered something new in London. Morocco wasn’t as known, as it is now.

Thrive: How old is Lalla?

LT: Ten years old

Thrive: Is your team small or big?

LT: I have a small team — we’re all women and we really inspire each other.

Thrive: Were you always interested in fashion growing up?

LT: I studied art history and was working in the art world — more than fashion. Art, fashion, and traveling became a good mix. Having a French sense of aesthetics, mixed with my travels, and living in London as a French girl — I was more open, so it was a good mix apparently (laughs). People really liked me as a young handbag designer, it was a bit different from what was on the market.

Thrive: What’s behind the name “Lalla”?

LT: Lalla means “madame” in Arabic and I like the simplicity and sound of it. In Marrakech, there’s a lot of “Lalla” — whether it’s hotels or used in front of other words. But, overall I like the simpleness of it in a graphic kind of way.

Thrive: Who is the Lalla brand for?

LT: It’s not for one type of woman., but for the effortlessly chic woman. It’s even for a woman like me. I’m wearing flats, I’m always in a comfortable outfit, but I also like going out with a bag that I had during the day. I also have two kids, so I like to have a fun, but practical bag. I also think about the moms that are active and working — you need a bag for your computer, however, at the same time can take you can where it everyday.

Thrive: Yes, it can be annoying changing your bag daily…

LT: …Yes! There are somethings that I don’t like and it’s bags that are made for one purpose. For example, a “computer bag” or “laptop case”. I like things that can be used in different ways.

Thrive: I agree. You mentioned that traveling inspires your designs — what is your work process?

LT: I don’t live in Marrakech, I live in Lisbon. However, I love being in my studio with my team. I like teamwork. Like yesterday, we made two bags together. I get a lot of inspiration from traveling and I really don’t like following trends. I’m interested in fashion reports, of course, but it’s more about colors and things that I getting inspired when traveling. I went to Japan and Senegal last year and I was in shock of all the colors — it’s really about my travels — and people. I also enjoy people watching.

Thrive: Where is your favorite place to travel?

LT: I have so much to do, that I don’t have a favorite place. But, I really do like big cities like Tokyo or Rio. After living in Marrakech for a long time, I’m attracted to big cities. I like the energy, the fast pace, and the architecture. I’m not tired enough to lay down on a beach. I still like discovery. I’m a huge fan of countryside markets, village markets in Portugal, or food markets in France.

Thrive: And, where are you originally from?

LT: Bordeaux, France

Thrive: And, growing up there…how was it?

LT: I studied art history in Bordeaux and then moved the London when I was in my 20’s…when I was like 23. I moved to Marrakech when I was 30.

Thrive: Out of all the places you’ve called home, why did you choose to work/live Marrakech?

LT: After one trip here, I really loved everything. I loved the colors, the people, and culture. I liked everything, although, I didn’t really know the culture that well. I bought things from the media to London, and at the time it wasn’t very popular. My friend who was a stylist encouraged me to try the Portobello Market, and that’s how I started. I came back to Morocco, because of the Portobello Market and my business.

Thrive: So, 10 years ago you opened Lalla here in Marrakech?

LT: I didn’t open the store as soon as I started Lalla, it was more for exportation. In Marrakech, it was either markets or designer copies, so, I opened a small shop that was more tourist-focused and it took off. It was located in the Medina — in the souks, so I had it for a few years and then opened this store three years ago.

A look inside Laetitia’s Marrakech-based studio

Thrive: And, what made you make the move from the Medina to Guilez?

LT: Mainly for more space and to do office/admin work – it’s the ideal space for me. I wasn’t really looking when I found this space, so it was about reacting when the opportunity presented itself.

Thrive: What do you think about Moroccan fashion?

LT: I think a lot of people come to Marrakech to use Moroccan handicraft and technique. More foreign people come here to just use it, which is a shame. There are a lot of talented Moroccan designers, but they all move abroad to get inspired and sometimes they don’t return back to Morocco. I think there’s a lot to be done. It’s a common happening around the world — handmade techniques are taught from one generation to generation, and now it’s fast fashion. I also find that because of social media and Instagram — trends are merging.

Thrive: Speaking of social media, do you notice the difference when you first started using it and now?

LT: Right now, we have no strategy. We get a lot of international exports and we have clients from around the world. Before, people had to come to Marrakech to find Lalla. Or, they would find us from our resellers – now they can find us easier on social media.

Thrive: Do you think Marrakech is missing a fashion hub?

LT: It is much better than it is before, but I think there’s room for a lot of designers. I think people could easily start making designs, kind of like in New York. It’s between Africa and Europe. The city is amazing, there’s always something happening. I’m a Marrakech addict. I love Marrakech.

Thrive: So, how do you usually find out about the different events?

LT: It’s all on Instagram — even in the souks, the sellers and craftsmen are all on Instagram.

Thrive: What advice would you give to an aspiring designer?

LT: Follow your dreams. I think it’s better now with the younger generation — it’s all about believing in yourself. I think having the confidence to do something and not think it’s impossible. From Bordeaux, a small town in France, I ended up in London, then Marrakech, and now Lisbon. It wasn’t really planned. I really believed in what I was doing. The first step is to believe in yourself, be grateful, and be nice to people. Here, it’s working with a team of Moroccans, and it’s all about being respectful and positive.

The Lalla brand is heavily inspired by Morroco, colors, and Laetitia’s travels around the world.

Thrive: What’s the next step for the Lalla brand?

LT: A website (laughs). Before we were doing wholesale and sending people to our resellers around the World. But now, you really can’t do much without an online website.

Thrive: Where are your resellers located?

LT: In the US and Australia. We have a beach collection made out of towels sold in Miami.

Thrive: How many collections have you had so far?

LT: We have five collections. Our best seller is the towel collection — the Eponge Collection, which is a bit different.

Thrive: Do you follow the official fashion calendar? Or, do you follow your own?

LT: I like looking at Instagram and fashion reports. Yesterday, I saw some really cool colors from the Max Mara collection. And recently, Valentino, which used a lot of purple, and yellow…I get inspired by colors, not trends. Although, sometimes I listen to my friend’s kid, their 17 or 19, and they all want a fanny pack. So, I’ll make it because it’s on-trend, not that I carry one myself – but, I could. I created the beach collection because I notice the trend is all about traveling or spending time on the beach. My boyfriend is a surfer and he says that surf style is trending, so I’m inspired by this. Inspiration is all around you.

Thrive: So, between traveling, designing, and being a mom — how do you find time for you? What makes you happy the most?

LT: All of this makes me happy, so I don’t need time for me. I don’t really see this as a job. I’m lucky to have a job that I love, so, I could be at the park with my kids and doing my Instagram. So, it’s all about being flexible. But, I’m not a crazy entrepreneur. I do things when I feel it’s the right time. At the same time, I like having new projects, but I don’t like to plan.

I mostly work from my office at home. I don’t have stress. I think it’s about not taking yourself too seriously — as being a mom, a boss…a wife (laughs). It’s all about having fun at the end of the day. If you’re lucky enough to do it. Because, not everyone has the opportunity. I didn’t start with a lot of money, I always worked and saved to start my own business. I think the norm that a lot of people are stuck in is that they have a life that they can’t escape. It wasn’t a career plan, it was taking the opportunity when it came.

Visit Lalla at 35 Boulevard el Mansour Eddahbi, Marrakech 40000.

Or visit, www.lalla.fr for more information.