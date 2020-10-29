How to thrive through this coming Covid winter

When it comes to winter-wellbeing, especially during a global pandemic with restrictions on all our lives, mindset is key; read on for tips to cultivate a big juicy attitude to the colder, darker months ahead

I’ve heard a lot of people talk about how much they are dreading this winter. The cold. The dark. The uncertainty over seeing friends and family. The probable lack of festive parties.

I get it. I really do. I feel that pain too. But, while it’s so tempting to open a sentence with a moan about the weather, or the temperature, it’s totally unhelpful to your mindset… and your mindset is going to determine whether you thrive – or nose dive – this winter.

Hands up, confession time: I was one of those ‘Gloomy Glendas’ despairing about winter. Until, that is, a good friend politely suggested to me that maybe I should stop moaning and actually practice what I preach on my Big Juicy Creative podcast, which is all about nurturing your creativity to thrive (this link is to Apple Podcasts, but it’s available on loads of other platforms as well, such as Spotify and Google).

The Big Juicy Winter series will be available on the Big Juicy Creative podcast from 1st November

Ahem. So I did. I created a mini-podcast (around 15 minutes) series all about How to Thrive Through This Covid Winter, creatively reframing winter so we look forward to it. This is available from Sunday November 1st because, to me, November signals the start of winter for real.

I live in the awesome Cairngorms National Park, in the Scottish Highlands. It’s full to bursting with inspirational people who love winter and know how to thrive through it.

So I’ve interviewed a raft of them with expertise in a range of areas: parenting, adventure, photography, exercise, whisky, psychology, hypnotherapy, astronomy. All of them are full of practical tips and you can hear my introduction to the series and summary of what I’ve learned on this episode here.

To summarise, here are a few top tips on thriving through this winter:

Obvious, but often the cause of winter misery: wrap up warm. Don’t underestimate the power of a neck warmer. Invest in a good woolly hat which you love wearing

The darkness makes everything more of an adventure; make an effort to see it that way. Walk in the dark, spots stars in the dark, even wild swim in the dark! (I’m a big fan of this last one)

Winter is the perfect chance to be a brave explorer of the world…. both your external physical one, and your internal one

Winter gives us a chance to go within and focus on what really matters (especially as there’s no Christmas parties to distract us this year)

It’s a great time to cosy up and get hygge-y with a loved one by the fire, with a whisky, perhaps?

Winter is a perfect playground and ideal time for kids and adults alike to push their boundaries and experiment with taking risks, from sledging too fast to climbing tress to jumping in puddles

It’s important to keep reminding yourself of how good you will feel after you get out and do some exercise, or do something in the outdoors. Yes, winter is hard but we can do hard things, and this builds our confidence and resilience

The author wild swimming in the Cairngorms National Park, the Scottish Highlands

As I know it can be hard to keep positive and not slip into old habits (like moaning about the weather; a favourite national past-time where I live in the UK!), I’ve also created a handy fridge poster summarising some of the key mind cues. From Sunday 1st November, you’ll be able to download this free from my website www.bigjuicycreative.co.uk. You’ll also be able to follow the @bigjuicycreativeliving social media handles (Instagram and Facebook), where you’ll see lots of ideas for thriving through this winter.

Loch Morlich, Cairngorms National Park, where the author lives

Thank you for reading. Please take a listen to the Big Juicy Creative podcast and, if you like what you heard, please subscribe, rate and review.