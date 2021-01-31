Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to thrive and remain successful as an entrepreneur

As an entrepreneur, which of the following should you hire first: a financial planner or accountant? Statistically, 80% of small businesses don’t survive after 18 months. Taking inappropriate financial decisions is the primary decision that leads to their downfalls.  An entrepreneur has to understand the differences between these two terms. You may need to hire […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As an entrepreneur, which of the following should you hire first: a financial planner or accountant? Statistically, 80% of small businesses don’t survive after 18 months. Taking inappropriate financial decisions is the primary decision that leads to their downfalls. 

An entrepreneur has to understand the differences between these two terms. You may need to hire both in the long run. However, if you have just floated your business, then you must hire an accountant first. Approximately 50% of small businesses don’t appoint accountants. It seriously leads to lots of errors in the books of accounts.

The Right Time to Hire an Accountant

When your business is at its nascent stage, you should hire an accountant immediately. An accountant is your trusted confidante. Consult accountancy firms Coventry to entrust the accounting task to an experienced and well-reputed firm. 

How Can An Accountant Help You?

The primary purpose of hiring an accountant is to save money. They know in and out of accounting and applicable rules. They will help you in adopting cost-cutting measures to avoid reckless spending.

Buying Property

If you own a residential property, an accountant can assist you in complying with the state laws and taxation rules. 

Receiving a Large Fund

When you or your business receives a big amount of funds, either as a grant or gift, then you need an accountant or CPA (Certified Public Accountant) to ensure that all legal formalities are followed in the process. 

Why Should You Hire a Financial Planner?

What’s the need for a financial planner when your accountant is already overseeing your books of accounts? That’s the mistake that most new entrepreneurs do. 

An accountant can never take the place of a financial planner and vice versa. Both of them complement each other. You need the service of both of them. 

A financial planner never looks into the nitty-gritty of accounting. He discusses vision, aspiration, financial needs, financial management, and debt-related issues with the entrepreneur.  

How Can Your Financial Planner Help You?

A financial planner suggests vital tips to entrepreneurs from time to time regarding financial management. They will provide you with various investment options to earn profits. They also analyze the overall economic scenario and investment climate before offering you their advice. 

They will guide you to make the right move when it comes to investing in insurance, real-estate dealings, and several other financial issues. 

While hiring a financial planner, you should inspect their experience, expertise, knowledge, academic qualifications, and track records. 

In Conclusion

An accountant and financial consultant have different roles to play. Though both of them analyze the monetary aspect of a business firm yet their focus will be different. 

An accountant ensures the accuracy of books of accounts while making sure that no penny is wasted towards unavoidable expenses. They oversee the day-to-day cash management and keep a full record of income, expenditures, purchase, sales, and bank deposits. 

A financial planner, on the other hand, is a dreamer. He works in sync with the vision of the entrepreneur. He suggests profitable sectors where the entrepreneurs can invest in to make money. He looks into the long-term financial goal of the business and offers his advisory services to the entrepreneur. 

    Peter Hawkins, Marriage and Family Therapist

    Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Your Small Business Needs An Accountant

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    Creating A Long-Lasting Business Mindset To Protect Your Wellness

    by Tyhira Stovall
    Community//

    Running a Business

    by Dave Devloper

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.