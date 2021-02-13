How to Tell If You Are Suffering from Depression (and Tips to Get Help)

Do you know you may be suffering from depression but don’t realize it?

The symptoms may vary from men to women though there are common signs to monitor and seek medical help.

You will feel sad once in a while but the more emotions you have, the stronger they become, and last. Therefore you could be depressed.

And what is depression? It is a mentaldisorder that involves a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest.

Symptoms and Signs of Depression

Lack of Concentration

When you are suffering from depression, you regularly lose focus and have difficulty in making decisions.

It’s also hard to remember things, so you suffer from memory loss.

You lose a train of thought during conversations with people around you

2.Weight Fluctuation

You will either have an abnormal appetite for food and gain a lot of pounds or lose appetite completely.

You may either turn to food for comfort or do away with it due to low mood.

Your body will start experiencing dramatic changes, and this affects your self-esteem

3. Withdrawal from Activities

You completely lose interest in hobbies and sex since you no longer feel happy or lively anymore.

The social activities you used to enjoy now you don’t feel the pleasure to engage in anymore.

Your sexual drive decreases and you are unable to achieve an erection or ejaculate on a consistent basis

4. Lack of Sleep

Depression is commonly characterized by sleep deprivation; you either suffer insomnia or sleep a lot.

This is because you are feeling a lot of fatigue and changes in the brain.

Insufficient, low-quality sleep will make you be anxious which is one of the main symptoms of depression.

However, there is a solution to every problem including depression.

Here are some of the key tips to apply when you feel experience any of the signs and symptoms.

Tips to Prevent Depression

Visit your doctor or a mental health professional and be honest about your feelings. Professional help is the first step to heal from this medical disorder.

Engage in breathing exercises like yoga and meditation. Yoga therapy promotes recovery from stress, anxiety, and depression. It also improves sleep.

Exercise daily and consume a balanced diet. Exercising regularly increases your endorphins and relieve depression. Eating well can help you feel better.

Due to to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy, many people are suffering from depression.