How to Teach Your Children About Money

Teaching your kids about money is the first step in helping them learn good personal finance habits. They can begin learning about money at an early age, and familiarizing them with financial concepts will give them a better understanding of mathematics. Here are a few ways that you can help your children understand how to use money properly.

Let Young Children Help

Taking your kids with you to do the grocery shopping will provide you with an opportunity to teach them about saving. Before going shopping, explain the importance of clipping coupons and how those coupons help you save money. Once you get to the store, you can give a small stack of coupons to your kids and ask them to find those items. They will be excited to help while they learn early money basics.

Use TV as an Educational Tool

As you watch television and movies with your kids, discuss the money situations you see in the plots. For instance, explain why a sitcom shows several adults sharing one apartment. This can help them learn that it takes sacrifices to save money to buy the things you want out of life. It’s an excellent way to help your kids understand the value of money.

Help Your Kids Open Their First Savings Account

The next time your children talk about wanting something special for Christmas or their birthday, talk to them about saving up for the item themselves. Explain the benefit of opening up a savings account and take them to the bank to get started. You can teach them how to deposit money and track their savings. When they have saved up enough for the item they want to buy, you can go with them to withdraw the money.

Play Board Games

Many board games involve using play money, which can also be a valuable tool in teaching your children about economics. They will learn how to handle money more wisely through play. When they suffer consequences in the game, they can learn financial lessons without suffering in real life.

As your children start reaching their teen years, you should begin teaching them more about personal finance. If you have taken the time to teach them about money basics throughout their childhood, they will find it easier to understand more complex concepts, such as estate planning and retirement investing. This is a lifelong process that will help your children become more financially responsible adults.

