How to Tap into Your Potential and Use it to Drive Success

This blog post won’t tell you how to fix your weaknesses. It’s not going to share the top 5 ways to do anything and everything. And it definitely isn’t going to tell you how to become a different, and better person.

Why?

Because you don’t need any of those things to truly tap into your potential and drive success in your personal life, or in business.

Instead of focusing on what you ‘can’t’ do, and trying to get better at and improve on your weaknesses, let’s focus on what you can do.

We’re talking about your talents.

You know, those little things that people commend you for, even when you shrug them off as ‘it was nothing’?

Many of us are constantly looking for new things to learn – be it new skills, business strategies and tactics – and this is great! But we rarely spend time developing our talents into strengths.

This is where the difference lies between ‘meh’ and ‘success’.

When we try to fix our weaknesses so that we can do everything ourselves, we can end up frazzled and frustrated. It’s a long process, and typically isn’t a very fruitful one.

We see this problem often in business.

For example, solo business owners (particularly those in their early stages), wear lots of different hats with the aim of being ‘well-rounded’. They’ll often try to upskill and learn lots of new things, thinking this will help their business become more successful.

And surprisingly, business owners who have a team around them will often still fall into the trap of trying to do everything themselves, rather than delegating tasks.

Instead of creating a well-rounded team, they try to be well-rounded individuals who cover all the bases and do all the things.

But, when we focus on leveraging our innate talents, developing them into strengths and using them to our advantage – we’ll find it leads to a higher performance, and a higher chance of success.

In short, you’ll be focusing on becoming a better version of the person you already are.

Not trying to be someone you’re not.

So, what’s the difference between talents and skills?

Talents are things we all already have. They’re those things we’re naturally good at, that have been ingrained in us from the beginning.

Skills and knowledge, on the other hand, are things that we learn. What we know tells us more about our experiences and education rather than who we are at the core.

But talent, is a naturally occurring pattern of thought, feeling or behavior. It can’t be acquired, but the behaviors that come with it can be developed.

This talent is what’s often referred to as ‘our potential’. And when we tap into this potential, using our talents as the foundation of strength, we’ll begin to drive more and more success.

A strengths-based development approach is powerful.

Our greatest talents – the ways in which we most naturally think, feel and behave – represent the core of our potential and power. When we tap into these talents, we’re more efficient, productive and act with more confidence.

But before we can develop our strengths, we need to become self-aware. We need to learn all about our innermost talents, and discover what things typically get in our way.

Once we’re aware of what our talents are, we can build on them by gaining new knowledge and skills. And when we’ve built our talents into strengths, we begin to access our personal greatness.

But tapping into your potential doesn’t mean ignoring your weaknesses.

While we don’t want to fix our weaknesses, we also don’t want to ignore them. While fixing our weaknesses can prevent failures; building on our strengths is what leads to success.

But we still need to address the things that are getting in the way of success by managing our weaknesses and preventing them from becoming obstacles.

By realizing that we already have something powerful available for us to tap into, we can start to bring positive outcomes into our business and lives.

The best thing about this approach, is you don’t have to wait to get started. Your talent is something that’s already inside you.

All you need to do is grasp it.

Great leaders and entrepreneurs are self-aware.

They understand their unique talents and strengths, and how they play out in their lives, and you can achieve this too. Instead of trying to be like someone else, increase your awareness.

A great place to begin is by taking the CliftonStrengths and Builder Profile 10 (BP10) assessment from Gallup and discover your strengths and unique builder talents.