How to tap into your inner guidance – Strengthening your bond with yourself to make life easier and in flow

There are so many different ways that you can connect with yourself, the key though is to ensure that you consistently connect with yourself and don’t end up filling yourself with outside influence which dilutes you.

It is certainly helpful to be inspired by things outside of yourself and other people, however, you need to truly know yourself and connect with yourself to decide if you want to bring in that outside influence and make it your own or if it’s something that you need to discard.

Sometimes we experience this feeling like we need to fill ourselves up outside of ourselves. An example of this is online shopping. When you are driven by emotional desire to fill yourself up with something outside of yourself it can create unhealthy online shopping habits.

We all have beliefs and they are formed from the moment we are born, or perhaps even earlier some may say even from past lives. Who knows?

Our beliefs really start to form within our imprint period – the ages of 0-7 we are like sponges and we are taking in everything from the world around us, soaking everything up. At this stage in life we are really forming our personalities and who we are.

We end up with a lot of our negative beliefs formed within this time, especially around money as we are taking in what our parents are saying about money and the relationship we see others have with money and spending.

We are still forming new beliefs all the time, each day we strengthen or release the beliefs that we have. Our beliefs can stack on top of each other, so when we have a belief it can become stronger.

We have what’s called the RAS, the reticular activating system. This is part of our brain and determines how we operate and what we see in our reality.

When we have certain beliefs we will see that in our reality. If we had a belief for example, I am not good enough then our RAS will notice all the things to back this up in our world. It doesn’t matter how much you tell yourself you can, if you have the belief you cannot then you will still filter this information into your version of reality.

So what do we do about it?

When we become really aware of how our minds work and why they work that way this is a great step in the right direction. Knowing that your mind is filtering through information only to back up what is pre programmed can help you to make a change immediately.

Within neuro-linguistic programming I teach my students many different ways on how to tap into yourself and really understand what is happening.

A really quick and easy way to do this is to use what’s called Ho’oponopono The phrase Ho’oponopono means to set right.

Ho’oponopono is the act of releasing the energy you hold around something, and releasing your judgment towards your thoughts ect. It derives from the Hawaiin work around energy and I teach this within my neuro-linguistic programming course.

You can use this for tapping into yourself and your inner self, and also,

If you find yourself thinking negative thoughts

When you see something that makes you feel bad, sad, doubt, or fear

For healing

You can also use this to release limiting beliefs, by writing down your beliefs and thoughts and then going through each one of them and saying “I see you, I forgive you, I love you.”

The act of releasing your limiting beliefs will help you to strengthen your bond with yourself and make life easier and in flow. It will support you to quieten your mind and truly tap into who you are at the core.

It can be uncomfortable at first to really connect with yourself as usually in life we are so busy and there is so much noise.

It is estimated that there are over 11 million pieces of information that are constantly within our potential awareness. This will help you to pay attention to the information that will support you in your life and to live your life on purpose.