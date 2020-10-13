How to Talk to Your Child about Racism

Can we talk for a minute? Parenting in 2020 is tough. This year has likely hurled you into complicated discussions you hadn’t prepared to have with your child—conversations about the pandemic, social distancing, political unrest . . . and racism. Even if this is a topic you’ve shied away from in the past, recent events have demanded dialogue. If you’re like most people, you may be struggling with the right words. What should you share with your child about race and racism? How can you contribute to raising a child who is healthy, well-adjusted, kind, and tolerant of others? What age is the “right” age to begin these conversations? What should this entail?

Regardless of your race and background (and the race of your child, which may be the same or different from your own), talking about racism is critical. Here are a few suggestions to help you get started: