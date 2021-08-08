How to talk about the F word with your employer (fertility, that is)

What is infertility?

According to the World Health Organisation, infertility is the failure to achieve pregnancy despite having consistent, unprotected sex, for at least a year for most couples.

Infertility affects 48 million couples worldwide, and can have a massive impact in both the family and community. Infertility affects both men and women, and has a significant social impact on the lives of those who suffer from it. For women particularly, the experience of infertility can frequently come with violence, divorce, social stigma, emotional stress, depression, anxiety and low self-esteem.

Infertility and stress

Infertility is one of the biggest sources of stress in a couple’s life. Studies have shown that women seeking treatment are more likely to be depressed and suffer from anxiety. Another study found that 40% of participants seeking treatment for infertility had a diagnosable mental health issue throughout the treatment. Stress levels also increase as more time passes by without conception. In fact, more than half of women experiencing infertility rate it as more stressful than divorce.

For busy career women juggling the pressures of work and trying to have a baby, this can compound the stress even further. Most couples undergoing fertility treatments find it an incredibly isolating and vulnerable time. It is hard enough talking about such a personal topic with family and friends, let alone your employer. Most people are reluctant to have these discussions for fear that it would harm their career prospects.

Why should you talk about the F word with your employer?

Fertility treatments are incredibly common. A third of American adults have used fertility treatments or know someone who has. If you are also juggling a career during your treatment, it can really make a negative impact on your productivity and performance in the workplace.

Typically, treatments can involve hormonal therapies, daily injections, frequent and unpredictable early morning visits to the clinic for bloodwork, ultrasounds and surgery. While some couples may achieve pregnancy from treatment, it is common for the process to last a few years.

Fertility treatments don’t come cheap either. The stress on your wallet and the stress on your emotional and physical health can make it all too overwhelming. And let’s face it, the last thing you need when trying to conceive is being eyeball-deep in stress, right?

By being armed with the correct knowledge, involving your employer in your fertility treatment plans will not only help make your journey less stressful, but it’s actually beneficial for your employer too. As the saying goes, “a supported employee is an engaged employee”.

Below are 3 tips to make this discussion easier for you.

3 tips to make the discussion with your employer stress free

1. Preparation

Preparation is key before you have a discussion with your employer. First, speak to your fertility doctor and ask them how much time you’ll need off work, and if any of your duties need to be modified during treatment. It may help to have a formal letter from your doctor to show to your employer.

Next, make a list of the dates and times you might need to take off work. Keep in mind that treatments are in time with your monthly cycle, so get an idea of your cycles and where you’ll be in the cycle for particular dates.

Depending on your treatment, you may need injections at different times of the day. You may also need to take sick leave for egg collection, so have these dates handy.

Be matter and fact and to the point. As much as possible, try not to make the chat emotionally charged.

2. Be proactive

Have a solution handy. This can be suggesting flexible working options such as working alternate days or hours. With the COVID19 pandemic and more people working remotely, it is much easier to work from home during your treatment. But keep in mind that your treatment will include hormonal injections that may affect your mood, so you may want to not work at all and decide to work alternate hours instead.

Depending on the type of work you perform, you may also want to discuss how your duties might be modified during your treatment. Perhaps you could swap duties with a colleague? Have possible solutions drawn up to present to your employer.

3. Speak up!

Don’t be afraid to voice your needs, and how your employer can best support you during this time. Most workplaces have counselling support available for their employees. Make use of that.

Discuss any other additional support you might need, for example, being able to have early access to your pay so that you can finance your treatment. Don’t be afraid to negotiate.

If you are the employer, what can you do to help ease the stress for your employees?

If you are the employer, here are some ways you can help support your employees.

1. Make sure there are policies in place to support women (and men) going through fertility treatments.

Ensure these are written down. Having a supportive workplace will lift your company’s inclusion profile.

2. Encourage open dialogue about fertility treatments so that employees feel less isolated

Remove the stigma of infertility by encouraging open dialogue. Remember that when employees feel they are supported, it boosts productivity and morale.

3. Be open to discussing flexible working options with employees.

This is how you can retain (and attract) top talent in your company.