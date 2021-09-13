How to Take Time Off Work During Remote Work

If you’ve been working from home, you might feel like all of the days are running together, and you don’t have a good handle on time anymore. Here’s a question for you: When’s the last time you took time off work?

Taking a break to unplug and recharge can give us the strength and resilience we need to manage all that we have.

If all you’re doing all the time is work, you’re only using one part of your brain and one part of your potential. Taking time off to focus on something more creative or physical, for example, can give you a sense of balance.

Tips to Take Time Off

It’s not enough to just take time off, you want to make sure your time off is truly refreshing. Try these tips to help you get as much as you can out of your vacation—even if you’re not going anywhere.

Make sure you take the amount of time you need. If you don’t feel like you fully wind down from your job on the weekends, then taking two or three days off might not be long enough to rejuvenate you.

Before your vacation, look at the work that’ll need to be done while you’re gone. Can any of it be done ahead of time? If so, do it—but slowly so as not to overwhelm yourself.

Set an out-of-office message for your email so people know they shouldn’t expect to hear from you. You can also list the contact information for the person or people covering for you if there’s an urgent issue.

Look for activities you’ve never done before—and get creative. For example, Have a family game day or tournament where everyone gets to choose a board game, video game, or sport.

Regardless of how you choose to spend your time off, it’s important that it’s enjoyable for you.

How to Set up Your Remote Work Routine

If you are an employee, manager, or even a CEO struggling from the monotony of your remote work routine, try out these tips:

Getting a Wi-Fi hotspot will allow you to be connected to the internet anywhere you go.

Use the Pomodoro Technique, which gives you 25 minutes of focused time and a 5-minute break after each concentrated burst.

Try journaling. It is a wonderful way to take some time for yourself in the morning to clear your head.

Take some time to decorate your space, and make it functional and inspiring to be in.

Investing in a standing desk is a great way to improve your remote work routine. It will allow you to stand up and get in some activity every day.

Be kind to yourself if your project wasn’t as successful as you predicted, or if you weren’t able to hit everything on your to-do list.

Limit time spent in meetings. Meetings can be helpful if they are structured productively. Have a clear meeting agenda.

Daily standups are a great way to see your team’s faces and understand what they’re up to.

Create a team challenge and offer a gift card to a favorite store for the winner.

Mixing up your work from home routine is easier than you think. 🥳