How to Take Control of a Micromanaging Boss

Working with a micromanaging boss can be equally frustrating and stressful. Such people tend to feel the need to control others at all times, telling you what to do, how to do it, etc.

But in doing so, they don’t realize how ineffective this method is. It can not only demotivate the employees but can also hamper their productivity and decrease their efficiency.

The problem, however, is that many people don’t know how to deal with their micromanaging bosses. As a result, they end up quitting their jobs. Sometimes leaving the job isn’t simply feasible; at the same time, working with micromanagers isn’t possible either. So what do you do at such times?

Well, you take control of your micromanaging boss and twist things around. If you’re someone who is facing such a situation and don’t know how to handle it, stop worrying. Just check out these easy ways to take control of your micromanaging boss and start implementing them in your day-to-day life.

Let’s check out what they are.

1. Eliminate the Possibility for Micromanaging

If your boss is micromanaging too much, try to eliminate the possibility of them having to micromanage. But before that, make sure that you examine your recent activities to rule out the fact that you’re giving them a reason to micromanage.

Make sure that your goals are on track and that you haven’t let any small or big task slip through the cracks intentionally or unintentionally. If you notice any such discrepancy in your performance, try to fix them so that your boss doesn’t feel the need to micromanage you anymore.

This will help your boss or manager trust you with your work, and they will stop feeling the need to micromanage.

2. Be Proactive

Most managers and bosses try to micromanage because it gives them a feeling that they are involved in the project indirectly, if not directly. So they constantly ask you for updates, send you reminders, and advise you on what and how to do things.

If you don’t want them to continue doing that, be proactive in sending them the updates of your project. Write an email every morning listing down what you accomplished the day before and what you plan to do today.

You can also add your questions or doubts if you have any. When you do that, your boss will not feel the need to continue nagging with work-related emails.

3. Talk to Your Boss

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, it’s difficult to make your boss understand that you can handle your work without someone’s constant reminders. At such times you know that the time has come to tell them how you feel about their behavior.

It can be intimidating to start the conversation, especially when it’s a working senior. Also, when it comes to your boss, confrontation doesn’t seem like a viable option. But you are left with no other choice. So keep a positive attitude and maintain your calm.

But before you talk to your boss, make a list of the things you want to tell him/her. Let them know how you feel about their behavior and suggest ways to make things better. Be specific about your problem and let them know what you expect them to do in the future. This will help them introspect on their own behavior, and they might even find ways to change it.

So these are some of the easy ways to handle a micromanaging boss. But always understand that changing someone’s behavior isn’t easy. And it certainly can’t have an immediate effect. It will need both your time and patience for the change to take place. S don’t give up.