How to take care of your mental health as a solopreneur

You’re responsible for every aspect of running your business. There’s nobody to keep all those little balls in the air when it feels like you don’t have enough hands to keep juggling them all.

Consequently, it’s no wonder that a large percentage of solo startups fail due to burnout. Countless founders shoulder on – despite struggling with loneliness and anxiety.

That’s why it’s essential that you prioritize your own mental health during your journey as a solopreneur. You are your own most valuable resources, and as such you should see cultivating your own wellbeing as an investment.

To help you, here are five strategies that you can pursue to take care of your mental health while running your solo business.

Create a network to overcome isolation

Loneliness and isolation are two issues that the majority of solopreneurs struggle with. After all, working from the home office, there are no meetings around the water cooler, no lunch breaks with colleagues, not even a coffee time spat with Susan from marketing.

To help you combat feelings of isolation, invest some time and effort into building professional networks. Join (virtual) industry groups, attend webinars, find like-minded people in your field to talk to. Not only will this help you feel integrated in a community, you’ll also be able to build valuable professional relationships down the line.

Spend time with loved ones offline

Outside your professional network, fight loneliness by spending more time with your loved ones – your friends, partner, children. Ironically, many people switch to a career as a solopreneur to spend more time with their family. And yet many of them end up being so stressed most of the time, that they feel they have to miss out on countless treasured moments.

Don’t fall into this trap. Take a breath and a step back, and focus on your loved ones.

While you might be panicking internally at the beginning at all the work you’re missing out on, spending time with your family is absolutely worth it. Let your thoughts be drawn away from your work for a while, then come back refreshed and with a new perspective.

Plus, making family time a priority will leave you with countless invaluable memories – and a more relaxed home environment. As the saying goes: “You will never look back at life and think, I spent too much time with my kids.”

Outsource to beat burnout

Next up, consider outsourcing some of your routine tasks to free up your time. At one point as a solopreneur, you will doubtlessly be overwhelmed with work. Instead of struggling through it yourself, invest in handing some tasks off to specialists.

This could mean anything from hiring an accountant to do your annual tax returns, to handing off your latest digital marketing footage to a professional video editor.

While outsourcing may swallow up a certain amount of your budget, it’s worth it in the long run. You gain more time to breathe and recharge – and then tackle your work again with new inspiration and energy.

Prioritize your physical health

Physical health plays a huge part in ensuring your mental health. Make it a priority.

This means investing in a healthy work environment – from ergonomic office furniture to light conditions that won’t strain your eyes.

It also means scheduling in time for regular physical exercise.

Science has shown that just 30 minutes of physical exertion every day make a huge difference in your overall fitness and wellbeing. 30 minutes is a mere 2% of your day. Even if you are incredibly busy, you can afford this time investment towards your long-term health and success.

Integrate mental health practices into your routine

A final strategy to safeguard your mental health as a solopreneur is to integrate mental health practices into your working day.

This could mean blocking off 10 minutes per day for a quick guided meditation session. Or it could mean setting a mindfulness alarm for a few times throughout your day. Whenever it rings, take a moment to breathe, have a quick cup of tea, and appreciate the life you are building for yourself and your family.

Conclusion

Working as a solo entrepreneur can strain your mental health. Stress, anxiety, and feelings of isolation can easily lead to symptoms of burnout.

With the strategies outlined in this article, you’ll be able to avoid this trap. Always remind yourself that taking care of yourself is not slacking off. It’s a long-term investment in your health, your business’ success, and your family’s happiness.