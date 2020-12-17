How to take care of your health while working full-time

Trying to figure out how to stay healthy, while trying to meet the demands of a full-time job can feel like an uphill battle. You’re definitely not alone if you struggle to find time to eat right, move your body, and get enough sleep. But don’t worry, all hope is not lost as I have figured out 4 secrets to staying healthy while working full-time.

Prioritising your health is super important, especially when you work a full-time job as you are more likely to feel stress, which can lead to burnout. So, once you have these 4 secrets to staying healthy while working full-time, you will be well on your way to living a healthier, happier life!

Plan, plan, plan!

If you can, try and plan your whole week in advance. This includes scheduling your workouts, planning what you will eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Plan when you will see your friends, plan your date nights, plan everything! When you plan ahead, you reduce the worry of feeling unorganised, after all, chaos leads to higher stress levels.

Wondering how to plan out your week?

Set aside about 30 – 45 minutes on the weekend, grab your diary or a notepad, and go through your entire schedule for the upcoming week. By going through your week’s schedule you can see where you have gaps that you can fill. For example, let’s say that you know you need to be at work for 9:30 am on Monday for a meeting, you can schedule in a quick run & shower between 8:00- 8:45 am.

When you have your entire schedule in front of you and you’re looking at it from a birds-eye view, it is easy to see where you can easily fit in time to workout, cook healthy food, and even spend time nurturing your relationships with your loved ones.

2. Meal prep

If you are trying to stay healthy while working full-time, then you might want to try meal prepping. It is truly a game-changer, even if you work from home. It has made my life so much easier, and I know it will do the same for you.

What is meal prepping?

Meal prepping is basically the process of planning, cooking, and preparing all your meals in advance, and then storing them in your fridge/freezer until you’re ready to use them. You can do this with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even snacks. For example, if you love smoothies, you can cut up pieces of fruit, and then store them in freezer bags until you’re ready to use them. Then, in the mornings, all you have to do is grab a bag of your pre-chopped fruit, pop it in the blender with some almond milk, and you’re good to go!

Other ways you can meal prep:

You can season and grill some chicken breasts and store them in the fridge for the week. You can use the chicken breasts to assemble a quick salad, or you can eat it with some cauliflower rice for dinner when you come home from work.

You can make cacao energy balls, and store them in the fridge to curb any mid-afternoon chocolate cravings.

You can season and roast sweet potato chunks, and serve them as a side for any meal.

Honestly, meal prepping gives you your time back because you spend less time worrying about what you’re going to eat, and more time focusing on other areas of your life.

3. Get your body moving in the morning

Alright, so my 3rd tip for staying healthy while working full-time is to get your body moving in the morning. Like I said earlier, pencil in your workouts so that you cut out every excuse possible. I have personally noticed a huge shift in my mood, and my energy levels throughout the day when I take the time to get my body moving in the morning. Now, I am not saying that you have to take your booty to the gym at 5:00 am and get on the bench press. However, I am saying that you should get up & start stimulating your muscles and warming up your body. Trust me, it is a great way to ease into your day. It can even be as basic as going for a power walk at 7:00 am.

4. Make time to have fun

Alright, my 4th and final secret to staying healthy while working full-time is to have fun! Do you enjoy dancing? Join a dance class, or go out dancing with your friends. Are you a sucker for a good spa day? Then find some local spa deals and treat yourself to a pamper day. It is important to unwind and make time for yourself. After all, you are your best asset so you may as well look after it.

So there you have it! 4 secrets to staying healthy while working full-time. Let us know down below which tip you will try first!