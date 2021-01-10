How to take care of your health during the COVID-19 phase? Dennis Begos shares useful tips

2020 has been a year of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak was unexpected, and people did not know how to respond and react to it. The obvious response for most people was fear, surprise, and a sense of uncertainty. People were curious about a cure or a vaccine that can help to flatten this virus infection curve. Most people had to start working from home to ensure social distancing measures. In this current situation, people need to look after their health.

Useful tips by Dennis Begos

It’s natural for a pandemic situation to impact the mind and body. Fear and stress can result in physical and mental issues. People must stay well and lead an active life. Dennis Begos shares some of the best tips to lead a healthy life during the pandemic phase.

Eat on time

Not everybody is used to working from home! It has altered people’s usual timeline of activities. People often end up eating at late hours, which can hurt the overall health and appetite. It can also lead to indigestion and stomach acid disturbances. Hence, everyone must eat on time, despite working from home. You can create time alerts on your Smartphone for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It would help if you also stayed consistent with your evening snacking and maintain a good appetite.

Take the necessary multi-vitamins

Everyone needs to work on immunity. For that, it is necessary to take multi-vitamins and health supplements. You can visit your general physician and ask about the essential immunity boosters and multi-vitamins that you should consume. It’s a good practice to have it once daily after any meal.

Stay active

When you are staying at home for a prolonged time, boredom and stagnancy set in! Everyone needs to stay active and get engaged in any physical activity. The options of going outside for a run or sport is limited. Hence, it’s best to have an active physical regiment at your house. The best option is to practice yoga or Pilates from home. If you want you can enroll in an online aerobics class and practice the same for a few days a week. It will help you to release stress and toxins from the body. It will also boost up your metabolism and balance your hormones.

Stay mentally engaged

Currently, many people have free time because they are at home. It is necessary to keep your mind busy. For this, you need to get involved in any work or leisure activity that brings you joy and happiness. For instance, if you want to take up a social project and work for it from home in your leisure hours, by all means, go for it. You might also want to practice painting or try out a different craft. It is necessary to stimulate your mind, so that thoughts of depression don’t set in.

Everyone should take great care of their health during this crucial time. The tips mentioned above will help you to do so effectively.