Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to take care of your children during Covid19 – Views from Jonah Engler

Health issues are becoming very much concerning during the Covid19 pandemic as everyone is struggling to find safe ways of living, mostly to protect kids at home. The government and local authorities’ health and hygiene advisories broadly revolve around maintaining a meter’s distance from other people when venturing outdoor and wearing masks and washing hands […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Health issues are becoming very much concerning during the Covid19 pandemic as everyone is struggling to find safe ways of living, mostly to protect kids at home. The government and local authorities’ health and hygiene advisories broadly revolve around maintaining a meter’s distance from other people when venturing outdoor and wearing masks and washing hands frequently with soap or sanitizer. Soap is most preferred, and washing hands with water for at least 20 seconds is the standard practice.  However, it is not easy to enforce such strict discipline on kids. Parents are having a hard time taming them and convince them to follow the hygiene protocols to protect themselves from the coronavirus, feels Jonah Engler.

Parents must first avoid panic about the disease and be clear about the virus’s chances of affecting children and its ramifications. Luckily, the virus affects children much less than adults, and its effects are even much milder in most cases. Moreover, there is no certainty that kids are active carriers of the virus, which should give parents some consolation and comfort. However, it is vital to protect children from all kinds of coronavirus exposure, but if your child falls sick, you must not panic but take proper care so that recovery is fast.

Promote health and hygiene practices at home, says Jonah Engler

Keep talking to your children to explain to them about the disease and its impact to be aware of the problems they might face by violating the good practices. In the process, you can turn children into the greatest health crusaders who can lay a significant role in stopping the spread of the disease and keep the family healthy.

Teach them to wash hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching their mouth, nose, and eyes repeatedly with unwashed hands. Ensure that your kids follow good respiratory hygiene by covering their mouth with a tissue or bent elbow when they cough or sneeze. Dispose of the tissue immediately after use.

Practice what you preach and lead by example, as kids will learn faster by imitating your good hygiene and safety habits.

Keep kids engaged at home

Despite schools remaining closed, ensure that your kids follow some routine for daily studies and attend the online classes conducted by the schools and private tutors.  Keep them engaged with indoor games, puzzles, and activity books but avoid their attraction to mobile games. Encourage them to pursue their hobbies and reading besides doing some exercises or merely running and playing around the house to stay active.

Older kids are prone to confusion due to various kinds of information about the pandemic reaching them from multiple sources. Keep talking to them to clear their doubts and make them feel secure. Since most teenagers are active on social media platforms, teach them how to distinguish between fake and real news by staying away from information overload.

It will make them more confident about staying comfortable within the newfound lifestyle.

    Jonah Engler

    Jonah Engler, Financial expert

    Jonah Engler is a New York based financial expert. Engler has done it all, from being a stock broker on Wall Street, growing startup businesses, starting and growing a mobile franchise business and much more. Jonah is an avid coffee lover and active investor - always looking to help grow private and public companies both small and large.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Advice from Jonah Engler about helping children to cope with stress from Covid19

    by Jonah Engler
    Community//

    Four exercises recommended by Jonah Engler to keep you active and healthy during Covid19

    by Jonah Engler
    Community//

    Jonah Engler Recommends Regular Mindfulness Tasks for a Healthy Wellbeing

    by Jonah Engler

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.