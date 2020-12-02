How to take care of your children during Covid19 – Views from Jonah Engler

Health issues are becoming very much concerning during the Covid19 pandemic as everyone is struggling to find safe ways of living, mostly to protect kids at home. The government and local authorities’ health and hygiene advisories broadly revolve around maintaining a meter’s distance from other people when venturing outdoor and wearing masks and washing hands frequently with soap or sanitizer. Soap is most preferred, and washing hands with water for at least 20 seconds is the standard practice. However, it is not easy to enforce such strict discipline on kids. Parents are having a hard time taming them and convince them to follow the hygiene protocols to protect themselves from the coronavirus, feels Jonah Engler.

Parents must first avoid panic about the disease and be clear about the virus’s chances of affecting children and its ramifications. Luckily, the virus affects children much less than adults, and its effects are even much milder in most cases. Moreover, there is no certainty that kids are active carriers of the virus, which should give parents some consolation and comfort. However, it is vital to protect children from all kinds of coronavirus exposure, but if your child falls sick, you must not panic but take proper care so that recovery is fast.

Promote health and hygiene practices at home, says Jonah Engler

Keep talking to your children to explain to them about the disease and its impact to be aware of the problems they might face by violating the good practices. In the process, you can turn children into the greatest health crusaders who can lay a significant role in stopping the spread of the disease and keep the family healthy.

Teach them to wash hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching their mouth, nose, and eyes repeatedly with unwashed hands. Ensure that your kids follow good respiratory hygiene by covering their mouth with a tissue or bent elbow when they cough or sneeze. Dispose of the tissue immediately after use.

Practice what you preach and lead by example, as kids will learn faster by imitating your good hygiene and safety habits.

Keep kids engaged at home

Despite schools remaining closed, ensure that your kids follow some routine for daily studies and attend the online classes conducted by the schools and private tutors. Keep them engaged with indoor games, puzzles, and activity books but avoid their attraction to mobile games. Encourage them to pursue their hobbies and reading besides doing some exercises or merely running and playing around the house to stay active.

Older kids are prone to confusion due to various kinds of information about the pandemic reaching them from multiple sources. Keep talking to them to clear their doubts and make them feel secure. Since most teenagers are active on social media platforms, teach them how to distinguish between fake and real news by staying away from information overload.

It will make them more confident about staying comfortable within the newfound lifestyle.