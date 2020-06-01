Contributor Log In/Sign Up
HOW TO TAKE BACK THE MORNINGS

Habits should be consistent, to have constant flow in your day.

I am the strong believer of Benjamin Franklin’s quote

Early to bed , Early to rise makes a man healthy and wise.

I am an early bird wants to finish my works before my husband and my kids wake up and spend time for them later. I love the cool and quiet early morning. Usually my day was long and have a work -life balance.

After COVID 19′ s entry- lock down, work from home, no schools, social distancing. A long stay at home, a long vacation. Obviously the first few days i am very happy that everyone were at home, and i really enjoyed it. Everyday seems like a weekend watching movies, long sleep not prioritizing the work, no routines, no goals.

My brain totally adapted to the holiday mood. Late mornings, no routines, irregular meals, no work, no blogs, no writing. An imbalanced work-life. Slowly I realized i am off the track nearly two months and much worried when and how i bring myself back to my early habits.

Something pricks me never, ever give up start again. I remember the words You are not too late to start again. Now i am in the slow marathon to take back my early mornings, routines, habits. Surely i’ll comeback as an early bird to catch worms.

Neglect the habits that destroys you, Create the habits that makes you live.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

