How to Take Back Control of Your Life During COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to disrupt the lives of millions of people around the world. So, if you find yourself at the end of your rope, remember that you’re not alone. It can be frustrating and even scary to think that something like COVID-19 — a global pandemic beyond your control — can have such a strong impact on your life. Fortunately, there are several actionable ways for you to take back control of your life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live in the Present

A lot of people are concerned about their future. Given the state of the global economy and the inability to find a scalable vaccine, it’s no wonder people are worried about the days ahead. This is especially true when it comes to financial planning. Investors worry that their life savings and retirement funds could be greatly reduced if the pandemic does not subside soon.

This is exactly why you should live in the present. Do you have enough money saved to see you through the next few months? Has COVID taken its toll on your credit score? Do you still have an income that provides the essentials for you and your family? Many have discovered that even now having a fair credit score will get you a personal loan.

When the future is uncertain, it only creates worry and stress. This negativity can lead you to make bad decisions in the present. Instead, live in the here and now. Take things day by day until the future looks a bit more certain. When you do this, you’ll find that it’s much easier to provide your family with the essentials and avoid feeling overwhelmed by “the new normal.”

Focus on What You Can Control

There are a million things in life that you can’t control; the weather, the economy, the actions of others, and on and on. When you focus on all of the things that are beyond your control, you start to feel that you have no control at all. This leads to negativity and — in some cases — depression and despair.

When you look at the things you can control, it gives you a greater sense of power. Can you control COVID-19? No, but you can take action to prevent yourself or someone you love from catching it (social distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands, etc). What about your job? If you lost it due to COVID-19, what can you do to regain your income? You can apply for unemployment insurance while you look for other jobs. You might also consider working freelance or part-time until you can find a full-time position.

No matter the obstacle you’re facing, there’s always a solution. If you spend all your time looking at the “big picture” that is far beyond your control, you’ll lose hope. If you lose hope, you lose the drive to make things better. Don’t let that happen. Focus on the parts of your life you can control and take action to weather the storm.

Limit Your Exposure to News and Social Media

We’re not saying that you should stick your head in the sand. It’s always good to be informed and stay up-to-date on important news. However, if you find yourself waking up and checking the latest Coronavirus news every single day, it will eventually take a toll. The constant barrage of negativity will make it harder to keep a positive outlook.

With the upcoming election, divisiveness on social media can be just as taxing on your mental health. So, try to find activities that keep you off of social media and allow you to live your life without constant news alerts. If you can do this, you’ll find that you have more time to be productive and will have a better outlook during these tough times.

You might be wondering how this will help you take back control of your life. In truth, social media is filled with negativity and falsehoods that can make you feel small and powerless. While social media can be a great tool for change, it can also be a drain on your energy and positivity. So, limit your exposure to both COVID-19 news and social media to ensure that you don’t feel overwhelmed.

If you can follow these three steps, you’ll have a much greater chance of taking back control of your life during COVID-19.